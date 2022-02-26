A driver traveling east on Main Street in Elk River was unable to stop for the traffic light and hit an Elk River Police Department squad car that was going north on Zane Street, making a left turn onto westbound Main Street.
No one was injured, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said. The squad car sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Collins Brothers Towing.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the squad car was a 34-year-old East Bethel man. The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Minnesota State Patrol handled the crash investigation and report.
Driver spends night in his vehicle
A 27-year-old Elk River man spent the night in his vehicle after going off the roadway at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
A community service officer noticed the vehicle occupied and in the north ditch in the 15600 block of westbound Highway 10 in Elk River at around noon Feb. 22.
He spoke with the driver who told him he had gone off the road the night before and had slept in his vehicle. He showed the officer that his vehicle was set up for that as he and his dog travel in the car, according to the police report. A towing company was called.
Vehicle hung up on street light pole
A vehicle slid into a street light pole, causing the pole to lean over and the vehicle to be stuck on top of the pole, at 183rd Avenue and Monroe Court in Elk River. The crash was reported to police at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Collins Brothers Towing responded to remove the vehicle. Elk River Municipal Utilities was notified about the light pole.
Motorists get DWIs
Several incidents of DWIs have occurred in Elk River recently.
• A 30-year-old Big Lake woman was arrested for DWI after police observed a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic at Main Street and Highway 10 just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
• A 61-year-old Buffalo man was arrested after police stopped a vehicle for speeding, failing to signal a lane change and failing to signal a turn at Proctor Avenue and Elk Lake Road. The stop was made at 9:47 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
• A 40-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for DWI after an officer observed a vehicle eastbound on Highway 10 near Lowell Avenue without tail lights. The officer stopped the vehicle at Main Street near Gates Avenue shortly after midnight Friday, Feb. 18.
