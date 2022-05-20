by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A black bear was hit by a motorist Tuesday night, May 17, in Elk River.
A 33-year-old Blaine man was driving north on Elk Lake Road approaching Ranch Road when the bear came from the west ditch and ran directly in front of his vehicle. The vehicle struck the bear with the front driver’s side bumper and door, according to the police report.
After the collision, the bear ran back into the ditch. The Blaine man was not injured. The vehicle was still operable.
Police were called to the scene at 10:46 p.m.
This is the second reported bear incident in Elk River this spring.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said an Elk River man reported seeing a bear near his home at around 5 p.m. April 27 in the 14300 block of 198th Avenue.
Officer draws gun; man arrested in lot
An Elk River officer drew his gun after a man was caught rummaging through a van at Ironman Motors and then appeared to attempt to flee the scene. The suspect was arrested by police.
The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. May 15 at the business at 9945 Highway 10 in Elk River.
The suspect, a 48-year-old Brooklyn Park man, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools, Gacke said.
Here’s how the incident unfolded, according to the police report.
“While conducting a security check at listed location due to recent thefts, (the) officer observed fresh tire marks entering the north side of the property. While out on foot to investigate further, (the) officer encountered a male party rummaging through the back of a van. Upon verbal confrontation, male suspect ran and got into a white Ford truck and appeared he was attempting to flee. (The) officer drew firearm and gave verbal commands. Suspect complied, exited the vehicle, and was taken into custody.”
A preliminary investigation revealed that the license plates on the truck were stolen out of Maple Grove and the truck itself was stolen out of Coon Rapids.
A loaded syringe was found on the driver’s seat along with power tools and other tools.
Man reports assault while fishing by dam
A man fishing by the Orono Dam in Elk River was allegedly assaulted by another male.
Officers were dispatched to the east side of the dam in the 1700 block of Main Street at 7:28 p.m. May 14.
Gacke said officers met with the victim, a 41-year-old Monticello man, who stated he was assaulted by an unknown male while he was fishing. The assailant then left in a white SUV. Officers checked the area for the SUV and any possible witnesses, but found none.
The matter is under further investigation, Gacke said.
Suspect allegedly assaulted officer
A 27-year-old Princeton man was arrested for suspicion of DWI, damage to property and obstructing along with other traffic offenses after an incident May 13 in Elk River.
Initially, the man’s vehicle nearly struck an Elk River Police detective’s unmarked squad three times and was observed crossing into oncoming traffic and onto the shoulder multiple times and nearly hitting other vehicles.
He failed to yield when police initiated a traffic stop near Proctor Road and Elk Lake Road, but stopped when a marked Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office unit arrived. “(The) driver exited his vehicle and immediately engaged officers while telling officers to shoot him,” according to the police report. “(The) suspect was detained and transferred to Princeton hospital where he assaulted an officer.”
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office handled investigation into the assault on a peace officer.
Teen cited after a two-car crash
An 18-year-old Elk River man was cited for failure to yield following a two-car crash in Elk River.
The incident was reported at 12:19 p.m. May 13 at Main Street and Carson Court.
The Elk River man cited in the incident allegedly pulled into the intersection to cross Main Street from Carson Court and T-boned another vehicle. Two people in the vehicle that was struck sustained minor injuries.
Three youth run from officer; one cited
Police cited an 18-year-old Elk River man for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident near a local motel.
An officer on patrol shortly before 10:30 p.m. May 17 and conducting a security check of the Country Inn and Suites parking lot at 18894 Dodge St. in Elk River observed three young males run south with a strong odor of freshly burned marijuana trailing behind them, according to the police report.
Two continued running and one stopped at the officer’s direction. When confronted about the marijuana smell, the male produced a lit glass pipe packed with green plant material that was confiscated by officer. The area was searched, but police did not locate the other two males.
Counterfeit $100 passed at business
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at Beaudry Express in Elk River on May 15.
Two males and a female had arrived at the business at 610 Proctor Ave. at around 3:40 p.m. that day in a GMC U-Haul van with no front license plate.
A passenger in the van made a purchase inside the store for $24.16, paid with the $100 bill later determined to be counterfeit and was given $75.75 in change.
Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Marijuana found in vehicle after stop
A driver stopped for a hands-free texting violation was arrested after the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and investigated. A vehicle search turned up marijuana, paraphernalia and marijuana wax. The driver, a 20-year-old Mille Lacs woman, was arrested for fifth-degree narcotics violations.
The stop had been made in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue in Elk River shortly after 3 p.m. May 16.
Officers make DWI arrests
• A 51-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for DWI after Elk River Police stopped his vehicle for a stop sign violation and observed signs of intoxication. The stop was made just before 10:30 p.m. May 13 at Parrish Avenue and Main Street in Elk River.
• Police arrested a 29-year-old Anoka woman after an officer located a vehicle with suspicious fresh damage.
An officer stopped the vehicle at 10:30 p.m. May 17 at Elk Lake Road and Vernon Street in Elk River. The driver said she was in an accident with a semi that did not stop. The driver was arrested for DWI.
• Police arrested a 26-year-old Otsego woman for DWI after responding to the 17100 block of Yale Street in Elk River on a report of a woman displaying signs of impairment. There was a small child in her vehicle. The call came in at 9:21 p.m. May 16.
