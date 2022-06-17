by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Masked male who fled Elk River Police arrested in Champlin
The Champlin Police Department arrested a suspect in that city after he fled police in Elk River.
Local authorities had been called to Abra Auto Body, 11175 183rd Circle in Elk River at 9:58 p.m. June 7 after a person reported that a black Dodge Caravan was circling the business. The vehicle did not have any license plates and the male driver was wearing a black mask.
An officer located the vehicle in the Abra parking lot. The driver fled in the van, jumping a curb and leaving at a high rate of speed. Officers lost sight of it and discontinued the pursuit. The van was later located, unoccupied, in Champlin. The Champlin Police Department and surrounding agencies assisted with a perimeter and the driver was located and arrested, according to the Elk River Police report.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the suspect was taken into custody by the Champlin Police Department on their local charges. No charges have been filed in Elk River as of yet and the incident is under investigation.
There was no damage to Abra Auto Body in Elk River and nothing was missing.
Teen hits gas, not brake; strikes building
A 15-year-old Elk River girl was pulling into a parking space at Holiday, 18296 Zane St., in Elk River when instead of braking she hit the gas and struck the building.
“The building of the car wash sustained moderate damage; multiple cinder blocks were broken and the window was broken ajar. The vehicle sustained minimal damage to the front bumper,” according to the police report. “... Driver was distraught from the event, but explained it had been an accident and had pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.”
The crash was reported to police shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 13.
Gacke said the girl was operating the vehicle on an instructional permit.
Motorcyclist injured; other driver cited
The driver of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital by ambulance following a collision with a SUV in Elk River.
The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. June 9 at Twin Lakes Road and 179th Avenue.
The driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old Anoka man, was cited for failure to yield to the right of way, Gacke said.
Purse, lunch box taken from vehicle
A purse and a lunch box were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked briefly at Creative Kids Academy, 11078 170th Ave. NW, Elk River.
The purse contained gift cards, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and debit cards.
Man arrested; woman under steering wheel
A 44-year-old Crystal man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order after an officer observed suspicious behavior by a driver near Fifth Street and Irving Avenue in Elk River shortly before 7:30 p.m. June 14. The vehicle was parked on the roadway and an officer observed a male walking away from it. When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw a woman underneath the steering wheel. She was identified as the protected person in the domestic abuse no contact order. The vehicle’s registered owner was the respondent in the matter and the man arrested by police.
