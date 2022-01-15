by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An Elk River man was scammed out of $14,500 by a person who claimed he could fix his computer remotely.
The victim had received a call from a person who claimed to work for Microsoft, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke. The suspect advised the Elk River man that he needed to provide credit card information and gift cards to complete the computer repair. Credit card information and 29 gift cards for various stores were provided before the victim realized that he had been defrauded, Gacke said.
The fraud was reported to police on Jan. 11.
New 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn stolen in Elk River, found in Monticello
A new 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn valued at $53,884 was stolen from the parking lot at Cornerstone Auto Resource, 17219 Highway 10, Elk River. The theft was reported to police on Jan. 11.
A Wright County sheriff’s deputy later located the vehicle at Walmart in Monticello. The suspect, a 39-year-old Elk River man, was taken into custody. The vehicle was released back to Cornerstone Auto, according to the police report.
Exploding cans of insulation reportedly spark fire in home
Cans of spray foam insulation reportedly sparked a fire at a home in Elk River.
Police initially responded at 10:22 a.m. Jan. 6 to a report of a chemical explosion in the basement of the home in the 13700 block of 186th Lane, where smoke was filling up the home. Two construction workers on site told police that everyone was out of the building. No one was injured, Gacke said.
“They (the construction workers) advised that cans of spray foam insulation exploded in the basement, causing the basement to start on fire,” according to the police report.
The Elk River Fire Department responded and handled the fire.
Four suspects steal eight sewing machines
Eight sewing machines have been stolen from Joann Fabric and Crafts in Elk River.
A store employee reported that four females came into the store at 19154 Freeport St., loaded carts with the sewing machines and left without paying for them.
The theft was reported to police at 5:11 p.m. Jan. 10. Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
About $7,000 was taken from her checking account
An Elk River woman reported that an unknown female used her Social Security number and a fake driver’s license to withdraw approximately $7,000 from her checking account. The incident occurred in Columbus, Ohio.
The identity theft was reported to police on Jan. 11.
Search turns up 1.4 grams of pot
Police cited a 28-year-old Elk River man after stopping a vehicle for expired registration and semaphore violation at Highway 169 and School Street in Elk River at 10:38 p.m. Jan. 11.
The driver had a suspended driving status and police detected the odor of marijuana. A vehicle search turned up more than 1.4 grams of marijuana, according to the police report.
The driver was issued a citation for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after suspension.
Man almost hits another motorist
Police arrested a 68-year-old Round Lake man after observing him driving on the shoulder, almost hit another motorist and commit other driving infractions on southbound Highway 169 in Elk River. He was stopped by police shortly before 7 p.m. Jan 10.
The driver also had a gross misdemeanor warrant from Nobles County and a canceled driver’s license, according to the police report.
Catalytic converter reported stolen
A catalytic converter was cut off of a vehicle in the lot of Abra Auto Body, 11175 183rd Circle in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on Jan. 10.
Man finds woman inside his home
A man reported coming home to find a 22-year-old woman inside his home in the 18000 block of Macon Street in Elk River. He called police at 12:16 p.m. Jan. 11.
The woman reportedly had made entry by smashing out a basement window.
She was wearing clothing not belonging to her and from inside the home, according to the police report. It was determined that she would be placed on an emergency mental health transport hold. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
License plate stolen
A Princeton woman reported the theft of a vehicle license plate. It occurred at Flowers Plus, 518 Freeport Ave., Elk River, and was reported to police on Jan. 11.
Lakeville man, 28, arrested for DWI
Police arrested a 28-year-old Lakeville man for DWI after stopping his vehicle for speeding and seeing signs of intoxication.
The stop was made at 8:18 p.m. Jan. 5 at Proctor Avenue and School Street in Elk River.
