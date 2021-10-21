by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Man on motorcycle flees, crashes
A 26-year-old Dayton man on a motorcycle crashed after fleeing from police.
The incident began around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 when an officer conducted a traffic stop for license plates displaying expired registration and obstructed plate.
The driver fled on the motorcycle and crashed about two-tenths of a mile away after hitting a dead end, then fled on foot. An officer was able to catch the man and take him into custody. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for non-disabling injures, medically cleared, and then taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River for fleeing on a motor vehicle, according to the police report.
The incident happened in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Eighth Street.
The motorcycle was displaying a different license plate and the bike’s VIN numbers were scratched off. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said detectives are still working on identifying the owner of the motorcycle.
SUV, reportedly with baby inside, races down 169 at 100 mph
A SUV reportedly containing an infant raced through Elk River at speeds in excess of 100 mph before heading southbound on Highway 101 into Otsego.
Information had initially been relayed at 10:58 a.m. Oct. 13 from Mille Lacs County regarding a white Nissan Rogue that had fled from deputies and avoided Stop Sticks during a pursuit, which was terminated.
A female inside the vehicle called 911 and advised that there was an infant in the vehicle, which was being driven by a male southbound on Highway 169.
Deputies located the vehicle north of Zimmerman, but did not attempt a pursuit. “(The) vehicle clocked at over 100 mph in rain and heavy traffic,” according to the Elk River police report.
Elk River officers tried to keep an eye on the vehicle without attempting a stop as it entered and subsequently left Elk River at a similar rate of speed. Updates were given to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Elk River Police last observed the vehicle southbound on Highway 101.
Stolen vehicle found, abandoned, after driver fled
Officers responded to Highway 169 and Fifth Street in Elk River on Oct. 13 to assist the Wright County Task Force with a stolen vehicle and the driver of the vehicle with active warrants. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled. Officers located the stolen vehicle a short time later and had it towed. The vehicle had been stolen from Brooklyn Center.
Gacke said the suspect was not found at that time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, he said.
Handgun, purse stolen from vehicle
A handgun, purse, cash and credit card were stolen from a vehicle parked in an apartment parking lot the 400 block of Irving Avenue in Elk River. The theft was reported Oct. 18.
Catalytic converter cut off RV
A man who went to Sharp Storage to pick up his stored RV discovered that its catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen. Loss is estimated at $2,000.
The theft was reported to police on Oct. 19. The storage business is located at 15585 Edison St., Elk River.
Stolen trailer found at transit lot
Police recovered a trailer in Elk River after it was stolen from a storage facility in Ramsey.
Gacke said officers responded to the Metro Transit Station at 17200 Twin Lakes Road in Elk River on Oct. 18 after receiving a report that a trailer had been parked there for five to six days. The trailer was not listed as stolen. However, officers made contact with the owner, who was unaware that the trailer had been stolen from a storage facility in Ramsey, Gacke said.
The owner of the trailer was a 25-year-old Cambridge man, who requested that the trailer be released to a friend, which officers facilitated.
Wallet stolen; credit cards used at Walmart
A wallet was reported stolen Oct. 13 from an unlocked work truck parked in the driveway of a home in the 18500 block of Olson Street in Elk River. The victim later found there were charges made to stolen credit cards at Walmart in Brooklyn Park.
Two boat motors stolen from garage
Two outboard boat motors were reported stolen from a parking garage in the 17200 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River.
The theft happened between 11 a.m. Oct. 15 and 11 a.m. Oct. 16. Gacke said detectives are in the process of reviewing video in an attempt to identify the responsible person or persons.
Caller wanted woman to send $8,000
A 68-year-old Elk River woman reported Oct. 14 receiving a phone call from an individual asking her to send $8,000 to an address in Texas. The complainant stated she received an additional phone call from a company called “BVOC” advising her to not send the money. The woman did not mail any money and no money was taken from her accounts. She did provide the last four digits of her Social Security number to the person requesting the money. An Elk River police officer gave her a victims’ crime packet and advised her of the resources to contact to prevent any financial fraud from occurring.
Headlight out leads to stop, and arrest
A 34-year-old Federal Dam, Minnesota, woman was arrested and transported to jail after a traffic stop Oct. 13 in Elk River.
An officer had observed the woman’s vehicle traveling south on Highway 169 near 197th Avenue with a headlight out and stopped the vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. The odor of marijuana was detected and the vehicle was searched. The driver was ultimately taken into custody for fifth-degree controlled substance.
Marijuana found in center console
A green leafy substance, which tested positive for marijuana and weighed 28.32 grams, was found in the center console of a vehicle that had been stopped by police for having expired registration.
An officer stopped the vehicle on Lowell Avenue just south of Highway 10 in Elk River at 2:10 a.m. Oct. 18. While speaking with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. A vehicle search turned up the suspected pot.
A 37-year-old Elk River man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Gacke said.
Man faces DWI
Police arrested a 34-year-old Princeton man for possession of a controlled substance and DWI after stopping the vehicle for a lane violation.
During the arrest process the driver fought with officers, according to the police report.
The stop was made at 11:25 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 1200 block of School Street in Elk River.
Woman arrested for DWI
A 36-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for DWI after an officer observed a vehicle fail to signal a turn. The vehicle was stopped at 189th Avenue and Dodge Street in Elk River shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 16.
