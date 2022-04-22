by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Two unrelated cases involving men who were homeless — one in a dumpster and another snoring in a girl’s room — were brought to the attention of Elk River Police this week.
In one case police were called after a 41-year-old man was found sleeping in a dumpster, Elk River Police Capt Joe Gacke said. An employee of Pearle Vision, 19576 Holt St., had reported at 7:20 a.m. April 19 that there was a male in the dumpster and it was unknown if he was breathing.
When police arrived, they made contact with the man, who said he was fine.
“(The) male is from Colorado and currently homeless and stays in dumpsters to keep warm,” according to the police report. “(The) male stated that he is attempting to get back to Colorado and is not trying to cause any problems.” He said he needed no further assistance and would continue on his way.
In the other case, snoring tipped off a teen to the presence of a man in the house.
Police were called at 9:28 a.m. April 19 to the home in the 12900 block of 195th Avenue in Elk River when a teenage girl reported that she believed there was someone in her 15-year-old sister’s room, as she heard snoring.
Officers located a 22-year-old man in the room. He was homeless and was detained without incident, according to the police report.
Officers met with the 15-year-old girl at school “who confirmed the male suspect was allowed into her room through the window about 30 minutes prior to her leaving for school as he was a friend of her friends and needed a place to sleep,” according to the police report.
Police spoke with the girl’s parents by phone and they said they would deal with their daughter and didn’t want the man back at their home. He was given a courtesy transport to his father’s home in Otsego and advised to never return to the other home.
Pole falls, motorist drives Lexus over it
A 53-year-old Rogers man was driving west on School Street from Highway 169 in Elk River when a wooden electrical pole being serviced by Elk River Municipal Utilities broke and fell onto the roadway. The driver was unable to stop and drove over the pole. The vehicle, a white 2017 Lexus sedan, sustained damage to the front bumper, Gacke said.
The mishap was reported at 2:06 p.m. April 18.
Smoldering cigars possible cause of fire
Authorities were called to a home in the 12400 block of Ridgewood Drive in Elk River at 3:17 p.m. April 19 after a man reported that the deck and outside of the home were on fire.
The man who reported the fire was able to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher and officers soaked the area with water from a garden hose.
The Elk River Fire Department responded and confirmed that the fire was out.
An investigation determined that the likely cause of the fire was cigars that had smoldered after being put out in planters on the deck from Easter Sunday, according to the police report.
Man loading sculpture turned out to be artist
A man attempting to load part of a public sculpture into a vehicle turned out to be the artist himself.
Police were advised of the matter at 11:03 a.m. April 18. A community service officer made contact with the 39-year-old Fergus Falls man at the scene in the 13000 block of Orono Parkway in Elk River. The man said he was the artist who created the sculpture and was trying to put a windmill fan into his vehicle so he could repair it at his shop. The officer helped him get it into the vehicle.
Fraudulent fundraiser involved sale of shoes
The Boys and Girls Club of Elk River is not involved in a fundraiser involving the sale of shoes, after an apparently fraudulent fundraiser used the club name.
A Boys and Girls Club staff member contacted police April 13 after the organization received multiple calls from people inquiring about the sale of shoes for a fundraising campaign. The employee advised the callers that the club was not involved with any such fundraiser, and reported it to police, Gacke said.
He said detectives are investigating.
Thefts reported
Several thefts from vehicles have been reported in Elk River recently. They include:
• Items worth approximately $345 were stolen from four unlocked vehicles after they were rummaged through while parked outside a home in the 19100 block of Yale Street. The theft was reported to police at 8:40 a.m. April 13.
•A burglary was reported to police at 8:27 a.m. April 13 after someone entered an unlocked vehicle in the garage and took a laptop computer. The theft happened in the 11100 block of 192nd Lane. The garage door had been left open at the time of the burglary.
• A case of motor vehicle tampering was reported to police at 8 a.m. April 13. Sometime during the night someone broke out the rear window of a vehicle parked in the driveway in the 11000 block of 192nd Lane. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.
• A theft from motor vehicle was reported at 5:19 a.m. April 13 in the 11100 block of 193rd Avenue. Multiple items were taken from the vehicle between 9 p.m. April 12 and 5 a.m. April 13.
Girl, 15, accused of threatening mom with knife
A 15-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly threatened her mother with a knife.
Police were called at 5:45 p.m. April 17 to the home in Elk River. After police investigated the incident, the girl was ultimately placed under arrest.
‘Grandson’ tries to scam man, 83
A 83-year-old Elk River man reported receiving a phone call from a party claiming to be his grandson, who had reportedly been arrested in Eagan for careless driving and reckless endangerment.
The “grandson” said that his bail had been set at $50,000; however, his public defender had gotten his bail reduced to $5,000 and that he would only have to pay $1,000 to get him out of jail. The man also spoke to a party claiming to be the public defender, who tried to encourage him to pay the bail over the phone rather than going to pick up his grandson in person.
“The complainant said that he believed it was a scam and did not pay the party anything or give him any personal information other than his cell phone number,” according to the police report.
The incident was reported to Elk River Police on April 13.
Colored lights lead to citation for man
Elk River Police cited a 31-year-old Big Lake man after an officer observed a vehicle with exterior blue lights in the back side window and flashing colored lights in the front windshield.
“(The) driver stated he has been confronted on the issue before in other counties,” according to the police report.
He was allegedly argumentative and turned off the lights when the officer attempted to take a photograph of them, according to the police report.
The incident happened just after 11 p.m. April 19 at Freeport Street and School Street in Elk River.
Becker woman gets a DWI
Police arrested a 22-year-old Becker woman for DWI after stopping a vehicle for crossing the center and fog lines in Elk River.
The stop was made at 2:50 a.m. April 16 at Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue.
