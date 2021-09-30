by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 32-year-old St. Paul man who was found in a garage in Elk River, drinking a beverage, has been arrested for burglary and giving a false name to a police officer.
Police were called to the 12800 block of 187th Circle in Elk River at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 24 after the man was found in the garage.
“The party said that he had been hitchhiking and thought that the residence was a store or looked like a castle, and had gone into the garage to stay somewhere warm for awhile and to get something to drink,” according to the police report.
He was arrested and transported to jail, where he was held for court.
Trailers stolen from TSC, Spectrum
Two trailers have been reported stolen in separate incidents in Elk River on the night of Sept. 22.
One theft happened at Tractor Supply Co, 11150 179th St., and the other at Spectrum High School, 17796 Industrial Circle, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
Vehicle unlocked, driver cited
Police cited a 21-year-old Ramsey man for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he contacted the Elk River Police Department to unlock his vehicle.
When officers arrived around 3 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 16200 block of Jarvis Street in Elk River, they detected a very strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and drug paraphernalia in the driver’s door, according to the police report.
Police unlocked the vehicle and cited the driver.
Catalytic converter taken from GRE
An employee at Great River Energy, 17845 Highway in Elk River, reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a company-owned vehicle. The converter had been cut off.
The theft was reported to police on Sept. 22.
Man with pistol in his waistband faces weapons violation
A 33-year-old Brooklyn Park man who was carrying a pistol in his waistband during an encounter with police has been charged with third-degree DWI and weapons violation, according to the police report.
He was arrested after police were dispatched to the 17500 block of Tyler Street in Elk River shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 26 for a welfare check. An officer located the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and observed signs of impairment.
Buyer defrauds teen selling camera online
A 17-year-old Elk River boy attempting to sell a camera online appears to have been the victim of fraud.
A woman contacted police Sept. 26 to report that her son had a Canon T6i camera with two lenses for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $800. On Aug. 19, he had a male from Atlanta, Georgia, send him payment via Venmo and the Elk River teen shipped the camera that day. The camera arrived at the specified location, at which time the Venmo transaction was canceled. The victim was in communication with the suspect on Facebook Messenger regarding shipping the camera back. The suspect requested $100 in Google play cards, which the victim sent him, but the camera has not been returned.
Suspicious hooded male flees
A hooded male was observed attempting to open a candy machine located in the first floor laundry room of Elk River Lodge, located at 17432 Zane St. in Elk River.
The person was observed at about 4:45 a.m. Sept. 23, and ran out the back door when someone opened the door to the laundry room.
Impaired drivers arrested in Elk River
Police have arrested some impaired drivers in Elk River recently, including:
• A 63-year-old Elk River man was arrested following a traffic stop after an officer observed his vehicle hit a curb and cross the centerline several times. Police stopped his vehicle at Main Street and Norfolk Avenue in Elk River just after midnight Sept. 24.
• A 20-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police stopped a vehicle that was observed leaving from behind closed businesses on Zane Street in Elk River around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 23. When police made contact with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana and observed tinfoil paraphernalia in plain view, according to the police report. The driver failed standardized field sobriety testing and was placed under arrest, according to the police report.
