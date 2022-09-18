by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An Elk River police officer heard and responded to a crash at Rinker Materials, 1340 Sixth St. in Elk River, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
The officer saw that a vehicle had crashed into a fence; the vehicle fled from police. Officers secured a perimeter, searched for the vehicle and driver, and located a 47-year-old Elk River man.
The man was “uncooperative, combative, and resisted the arresting process,” according to the police report. Police also saw “indicators of impairment,” the police report stated.
The man was taken into custody, cleared by a hospital for any injuries from the crash and booked into jail.
After lightning strike, transformer on fire
Authorities were called to JJ Machine, 12655 Industrial Blvd. in Elk River at 4:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, for a report of a transformer on fire.
Employees reported that the transformer had been struck by lightning and was burning. The fire was out when police arrived. The Elk River Fire Department responded to assess the situation.
Violating no-contact order, via phone
A man allegedly violated a domestic abuse no-contact order by talking to a woman through her son’s cellphone in Elk River.
“The suspect yelled at the victim after reportedly making the son take the cell to her in her bedroom so he could verbally confront her about her behavior towards their ... son,” according to the police report.
The violation was reported to police on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Elk River Police confirmed the no-contact order violation and requested that the Champlin Police Department pick up the suspect at a home. The suspect was taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the suspect is a 53-year-old Champlin man.
Man accused of punching, strangling
A 33-year-old Elk River man was arrested after he allegedly punched, strangled and threw a woman to the ground in Elk River.
The domestic assault was reported to police at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, but happened around 4 a.m. that day.
After receiving the report, police attempted to make contact with the suspect at an apartment, but he refused to come out. After about two hours he came out and was arrested without incident, according to the police report.
Man tried to open door to a home
A man on probation was taken into custody after failing a drug test.
He came to the attention of police at around noon Monday, Sept. 12, when a report came in about a man in a backyard of a home in the 600 block of Proctor Avenue in Elk River. The man was trying to open the door to the house.
Just prior to that call, someone reported that a male was walking down the middle of the road and appeared intoxicated.
Police made contact with the man, a 33-year-old with no permanent address. He showed signs of impairment and admitted to using methamphetamine, according to the police report. Police also located a glass pipe and a trace amount of a substance that tested positive for heroin. The man was transported to the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River and turned over to probations. His sleeping bag and clothing were found by one of the callers, and brought to the jail by police.
Red light runner wanted on warrants
Police arrested a 63-year-old South Saint Paul man wanted on two felony warrants after the dump truck he was driving ran a red light in Elk River.
The man had been headed north on Highway 169 at Main Street around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and nearly hit traffic crossing on westbound Main Street, according to the police report.
He didn’t have a current health card and was arrested on the warrants.
Suspected book publishing fraud
An Elk River man may have been swindled out of nearly $19,000 in a book publishing scam.
Gacke said the man’s sister reported that her brother enjoys writing books and she believes someone may have convinced him that they could publish or promote his books upon receipt of payment.
She called the number of a person he had been communicating with, and said the women had a strong foreign accent and would not provide her with any information.
The matter was reported to police on Monday, Sept. 12.
Gacke said police are investigating.
Trailer stolen
A white concession trailer has been reported stolen in Elk River.
The theft happened between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 12200 block of 223rd Avenue.
