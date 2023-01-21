by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Police conducted a traffic stop at Highway 169 and Ranch Road in Elk River for expired tabs around 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and identified the driver by his driver’s license. The driver started driving away, threw an object out the passenger window and accelerated away from police.
The vehicle then got into an accident just north of where it had been stopped by police.
Officers found the vehicle unoccupied. The driver was found at another location and arrested.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the suspect is a 38-year-old Elk River man.
Male steals a pile of lottery tickets
A male wearing a green ski mask and gray hoodie got away with lottery tickets from Speedway, 17079 Yale Court, Elk River.
Police were called there at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The suspect had distracted a clerk, grabbed a pile of lottery tickets and run out of the store.
Toilet seat gets stuck around neck of girl, 2
A mother called authorities around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, after her 2-year-old daughter got a child’s toilet training seat stuck around her neck.
Gacke said officers and members of the Elk River Fire Department were able to lubricate the seat and safely remove it.
The child was not injured.
The incident happened in the 10100 block of 180th Lane in Elk River.
Two men arrested on warrants
An officer’s check of a license plate led to the arrest of two men.
The officer was on patrol near Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue in Elk River shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, when he conducted a plate check, which showed that the vehicle’s registered owner had an active felony warrant.
The officer stopped the vehicle, located paraphernalia and conducted a vehicle search.
Gacke said a 32-year-old Wanamingo, Minnesota, man was arrested on multiple warrants and cited for possession of a hypodermic needle. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was arrested for a warrant.
The vehicle was towed.
Catalytic converters reported stolen
Two catalytic converters have been reported stolen in Elk River recently.
One was taken from a vehicle in the 19500 block of Holt Street. The theft was reported to police on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Another was stolen from a vehicle in the 18500 block of Pascal Drive. That theft happened between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16.
Driver missing from rollover found, OK
Police responded to a rollover at Highway 169 and 217th Avenue in Elk River at 5:12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
The vehicle that rolled was unoccupied and tracks were observed leading away from it. Police requested a drone.
Gacke said contact was made with the driver, who was no longer at the scene and was determined to be safe. He was a 27-year-old Elk River man.
One rollover, followed by a two-car crash
Authorities responding to a one-vehicle rollover at 7:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the 22700 block of Highway 169 in Elk River found when they arrived that another two-vehicle crash had happened in the same location. A female driver complained of head injuries and began going in and out of consciousness, according to the police report. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Princeton.
No other injuries were reported.
Thefts reported from Menards lumberyards
Police are investigating a report of a person who was taking material from the lumberyards at multiple Menards locations in Minnesota. A Menards employee in Elk River contacted police on Friday, Jan. 13.
