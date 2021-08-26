by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Three motorists clocked at speeds in excess of 90 mph in Elk River have been cited recently.
The worst offender was a 56-year-old Elk River man, who was clocked on police radar going 101 mph on westbound Highway 10 near the Oliver Kelley Farm just before 10 p.m. Aug. 21.
“(The) driver stated he knew he was pulled over for speeding, but was not aware of his speeds,” according to the police report.
In the other incidents:
• A 53-year-old Zimmerman man was cited after police measured his vehicle’s speed at 92 mph in the 21500 block of northbound Highway 169 in Elk River at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 20. The driver did not dispute that figure, according to the police report.
• A 22-year-old Buffalo man was cited after being clocked at 91 mph in the 17500 block of northbound Highway 169 in Elk River. He was stopped at 9:47 a.m. Aug. 20. He admitted to the officer that his speed was in the “high 70s,” according to the police report.
The Minnesota State Patrol has been raising the alarm about speeding drivers.
Preliminary reports show 286 people have died on Minnesota roads so far in 2021 compared with 232 this time last year. Of the 286 deaths, 100 are speed-related. That’s a 33% increase from this time last year.
Through July 29, troopers have written 54,736 speed citations with 785 tickets for going 100 mph or more so far this year.
Off-duty officer’s tip leads to arrests
A tip from an off-duty police officer led to the arrest of two 38-year-old men.
One was from Pine City and the other from Brooklyn Park, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
The two caught the eye of the off-duty officer when they were acting suspiciously and trying to start a motorcycle outside Walmart in Elk River. The off-duty officer alerted police shortly after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23. One of the men left the Walmart parking lot at 18185 Zane St. in a Dodge minivan, and the other on the motorcycle. Both vehicles were located at Fourth Street and Irving Avenue in Elk River, where police signaled them to stop. The minivan stopped, but the motorcycle continued on and was located a short time later at a nearby apartment complex.
During the stop of the minivan, police saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. The driver was found to have multiple felony warrants and was driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety. A search of the minivan turned up suspected methamphetamine and additional drug paraphernalia. One of the men also gave police a false name.
Both males were arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Methamphetamine found after traffic stop
A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested after police found drugs following a traffic stop in Elk River.
An officer initially stopped the vehicle at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 18 at Freeport Avenue and School Street for a brake light not working.
While conversing with the driver, the officer observed a marijuana blunt in plain view. A vehicle search turned up 3.05 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and legend drugs. Gacke said Minnesota law defines a legend drug as a drug that is required by federal law to be dispensed only pursuant to the prescription of a licensed practitioner.
The driver was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River. Her vehicle was impounded and is subject to forfeiture.
Stumbling man was dancing in the rain
Police were called to Main Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Elk River at 7:14 a.m. Aug. 24 to check on the welfare of a man who was throwing his shoe and stumbling in the rain.
Upon arrival, police observed a man dancing in the rain.
Officers determined that the 41-year-old Elk River man was fine and there were no problems, Gacke said. He went home.
Drunken driver may face charge for carrying a gun
A man arrested for DWI may face an additional charge for carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Police had stopped his vehicle for crossing the fog line several times shortly before midnight Aug. 19 in the 17800 block of Highway 10 in Elk River and detected signs of intoxication. The man advised police he had a handgun in his vehicle.
“The man had a valid permit to carry; however it’s illegal to carry a firearm while under the influence,” Gacke said.
Police arrested the 45-year-old Becker man. Criminal charges are being sought for a misdemeanor of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol - over 0.10, in addition to the DWI charge, Gacke said.
Hole drilled into truck gas tank
Elk River Police are investigating a damage to property case involving a Chevrolet truck that appears to have had a hole drilled into its gas tank.
The victim told police that he observed a gas leak on his truck, with damage to the gas tank that appeared to be a hole caused by a 3/8-inch drill bit. He reported the damage to police on Aug. 23.
It will cost an estimated $1,400 for parts and labor to repair it.
Vehicle in drive-thru ‘billowing smoke’
Police responded to Culver’s in Elk River at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 22 on a report of a vehicle that was possibly on fire in the drive-thru. An employee indicated that the vehicle was “billowing smoke” and was stuck in the drive-thru area of the restaurant at 19475 Evans St.
The vehicle was determined to have a burst radiator, with no fire. Police assisted the driver, a 67-year-old Coon Rapids woman, and the vehicle was pushed out of the drive-thru and into the parking area.
The Elk River Fire Department duty officer also responded, and confirmed there was no risk of fire.
Thief takes purses, tries to use debit card
A passenger side window was broken and two purses were stolen out of a vehicle between 4:45 p.m. and 6:04 p.m. Aug. 24 behind Daddy O’s, located at 709 Main St. in downtown Elk River.
A male suspect tried to use a debit card that was inside the purse at Target in Otsego, but the transactions were declined.
There also was $200 cash stolen out of the purse.
Gift cards, garage door opener, change stolen from vehicles
Several instances of motor vehicles being rummaged through were reported to police on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. The incidents occurred while the vehicles were parked in a secure garage in the 17100 block of Quincy Street in Elk River. Police are investigating.
Among the items stolen were several restaurant gift cards, a garage door opener and loose change.
Suspect rummages through vehicle
A vehicle in an underground garage in the 10600 block of 172nd Avenue in Elk River was gone through. Nothing was taken.
The tampering was reported to police on Aug. 22. The matter is under investigation.
License plates are stolen off vehicle
Police were dispatched to T-10 Construction, 16754 Highway 10, Elk River, for a theft from a vehicle. Both license plates had been stolen off one of the company vehicles. Loss was estimated at $20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.