A loaded shotgun was found near Highway 169 in Elk River.
Police were called at 5:39 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, after an Elk River man reported that his son saw an object in the snow on the highway side of the fence near the 100 block of Fifth Street. The man told police that the object was a shotgun.
Police arrived and located the gun.
According to the police report, the gun had surface rust on the exposed metal parts and appeared to have been on the ground for a while. It was found to be loaded with three slug shells. A serial number check showed the shotgun to have no record.
The shotgun was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said detectives are attempting to identify the origin of the shotgun through several means, including tracing the firearm through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Teen taken to the hospital after hitting tree while sledding
A teenager who was sledding down a deep embankment in Elk River was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after striking a tree.
After the crash, the boy was “heavily confused and initially not verbally responsive,” according to the police report.
Gacke said 16-year-old is from Ramsey.
The accident was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the 21200 block of Olson Circle.
Driving behavior leads to arrest
A driver was arrested after police received a report of a vehicle that had nearly collided with another vehicle in Elk River, was weaving and was driving at varying speeds while southbound on Highway 169 in Elk River at 7:37 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Police located the vehicle, observed lane violations and made a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old St. Paul man, was arrested for DWI and for warrants, Gacke said. A passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old Elk River woman, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Snocross rider suffers broken leg
A 14-year-old snocross rider with a broken leg was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after an incident at ERX Motorpark, located at 21591 Highway 169 in Elk River.
The boy is from Canada.
The medical was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Domestic call leads to arrest of man, 31
Police arrested a 31-year-old Elk River man on Friday, Feb. 17, after responding to a domestic. The person who reported it had run out of the house, drove to the Elk River Police Department and used an emergency phone.
After taking the wrong train, man gets ride from police
An Elk River community service officer gave a 29-year-old man who got on the wrong train a courtesy transport to the Northtown Mall to catch a bus. The person told police that he is homeless, does not have a phone and had no way to get a ride to Minneapolis.
Police had been called to the Elk River Northstar Park and Ride, 17200 Twin Lakes Road, at 6:18 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, to assist the man.
DWI suspect admits to recent meth use
Police arrested a 44-year-old Ogema, Minnesota, man for DWI after observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to maintain a single lane shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, near Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.
The driver admitted to recent methamphetamine use, according to the police report.
Standardized field sobriety testing was administered and the driver was found to be impaired. He was taken to Monticello Hospital and a blood draw search warrant was executed. The driver was booked into jail for first-degree DWI, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
Rollover sends driver to the hospital
The ambulance took a 20-year-old Zimmerman woman to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover in the 21400 block of Highway 169 in Elk River. The crash was reported at 8:47 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20. The driver had light injuries. Passing motorists helped her get out of the vehicle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.