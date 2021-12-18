by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A fast-acting thief has stolen a silver Cadillac SRX in Elk River.
The vehicle had been parked along the curb on the side of a building in the 800 block of School Street for only approximately five minutes before it was stolen, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
The theft was reported at 8:22 a.m. Dec. 12.
Wrong-way driver nearly causes crash
A man suspected of driving under the influence nearly caused a head-on collision while going the wrong way in Elk River.
The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 19800 block of Elk Lake Road.
Police initiated a traffic stop with the wrong-way driver and ultimately arrested him for DWI.
Arrested was a 52-year-old Elk River man, Gacke said.
Kitten distracts driver; vehicle in crash
A driver who was distracted by a kitten in the vehicle ended up in a crash.
The incident occurred at Ivan Sand Community School, 1232 School St., Elk River.
A vehicle driven by a 52-year-old Nowthen woman was driving through the school parking lot just after 8 a.m. Dec. 13 when the kitten distracted her, causing the vehicle to swerve to the right and hit another vehicle, which was parked and unoccupied. There was no visible damage to the parked vehicle and light damage to the vehicle containing the kitten.
Man, homeless, is injured in crash
A 50-year-old man with no permanent address was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Elk River.
The vehicle had been westbound on Highway 10 near the 16800 block at around 5:40 p.m. Dec. 10 when it began losing control and fishtailing. The vehicle rolled onto its roof in the ditch. The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and released the following day, Gacke said.
The vehicle sustained heavy disabling damage and was towed from the scene of the crash.
Flames lead to burning futon frame
A 55-year-old man was warned after authorities responded to a report of a fire and found him burning an old futon frame.
A passerby had initially reported flames behind a business in the 11600 block of 219th Avenue in Elk River at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 10.
The futon frame fire was small and attended, with water nearby. The man was directed to extinguish the fire and warned about burning prohibited material.
Thefts from vehicles reported at park
Two thefts from vehicles were reported Dec. 11 at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River.
One incident was reported to police at 4:33 p.m. and the other at 4:56 p.m.
The park is located at 20135 Elk Lake Road.
Man arrested for drug possession
An 18-year-old Elk River man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree after officers responded to a report of a possible fight near Planet Fitness in Elk River.
The call came in at 6:33 p.m. Dec. 13. Officers located the people involved and discovered that one of them had a pill bottle containing a controlled substance.
No amputation occurred
Police were called to Country Inn and Suites, 18894 Dodge St., Elk River, at 12:11 a.m. Dec. 11 by a man who reported that his sister’s limbs were cut off in a hotel room.
Officers spoke to the 44-year-old man in the hotel’s lobby, and he stated that it may have been a dream.
Officers checked the hotel room and found no one there or any evidence of amputation occurring, according to the police report.
The man who reported the incident agreed to go back to bed.
Man arrested for controlled substances
A 20-year-old Isanti man was arrested for controlled substance after he was stopped for speeding and having a headlight out. The stop was made at 10:43 a.m. Dec. 12 at highways 101 and 169.
California company tried to scam man
An Elk River man contacted police Dec. 8 after receiving a letter from a company in Norco, California, offering to sell him an official property deed and additional value assessment information for a recent purchase in Big Lake. However, the man had not purchased the listed property.
“Further investigation revealed that the company is legitimate, but their purported service attempts to scam customers for payments pertaining to public information that is already accessible on legitimate government websites,” according to the police report. The man was advised to ignore the letter.
Elk River Police make DWI arrests
Elk River Police made the following DWI arrests recently:
• A 32-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police stopped his vehicle for a semaphore violation. The stop was made at 11:36 p.m. Dec. 9 at Jackson Avenue and Railroad Drive in Elk River.
• A 42-year-old Princeton man was arrested for DWI after an officer observed him drive through a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Gates Avenue in Elk River. The vehicle was stopped shortly before 2:30 a.m. Dec. 12.
• A 40-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police stopped his vehicle for a stop sign violation and for stopping in a crosswalk at Parrish Avenue and Main Street in Elk River. The stop was made at about 1 a.m. Dec. 11.
