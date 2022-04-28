by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 40-year-old Elk River man was cited for traffic regulation-vehicle lighting and for ignition interlock requirement after he was stopped driving his grandmother’s vehicle, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
An officer made the stop just before midnight April 25 at Jackson Avenue and Fourth Street in Elk River after observing the vehicle traveling without front or rear lights.
The driver told the officer he wasn’t familiar with the vehicle, as it belongs to his grandmother. His vehicle was being worked on, he said.
The man’s driver’s license was found to be restricted to ignition interlock operation. The vehicle the driver was operating was not equipped with the ignition interlock device.
“The driver admitted to knowing the vehicle was not equipped with the required device for his driver’s license,” according to the police report. “I spoke to the owner of the vehicle and warned her for allowing the driver to operate the vehicle without the required ignition interlock device. I advised her she would be cited for this violation in the future.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the Ignition Interlock Device Program is designed to enhance public safety by giving the eligible alcohol offender the option of having an ignition interlock device installed on his or her vehicle, helping to ensure safe and legal driving. The device is the size of a hand-held calculator and includes a blowing tube. It prevents a vehicle from starting if it detects a certain alcohol concentration level after the driver blows into the tube. The device is installed near the steering wheel and connected to the engine.
Man arrested after threat with ax
Police arrested a 33-year-old Elk River man after he allegedly threatened a 15-year-old boy with a hammer/ax. The incident occurred after the boy had a dispute with the suspect’s wife.
The alleged assault was reported to police at 9:05 p.m. April 23 in the 600 block of Auburn Place in Elk River.
Lawn care equipment stolen from trailer
Someone pried open the side door of a trailer and took several pieces of lawn care equipment valued at approximately $550. Damage to the trailer was approximately $100.
The suspects left behind a red pry bar and a pair of binoculars, which were collected as evidence.
The theft was reported at 8:50 a.m. April 26 at Elk River Lodge, 17432 Zane St. in Elk River.
THC vape cartridges found in vehicle
Police arrested an 18-year-old Cedar man for possession of a controlled substance after he was stopped for speeding in Elk River. During the stop, the officer observed a package of commercially produced THC concentrate. When asked about it, the driver handed the officer a vaporizer and vape cartridge he identified as coming from the box the officer observed. A search of the vehicle located additional vape cartridges of the same brand as the first one.
The stop had been made at 7:44 p.m. April 25 in the 19000 block of Freeport Street in Elk River.
Three men cited following traffic stop
Three people were cited after police stopped a vehicle for no license plates and having a taillight out.
A 19-year-old Becker man was cited for a registration violation, a 25-year-old South Haven man was cited for no proof of insurance, and another 19-year-old Becker man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The traffic stop was made just before midnight April 22 at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.
Drunk man observed by road given ride home
An anonymous person called police at 5:13 a.m. April 27 to report that she saw a male lying in the grass near Jackson Avenue and 190th Avenue in Elk River.
Officers made contact with the male, a 29-year-old Elk River man, who said he was dropped off by a friend at the wrong location and was now walking home.
The man appeared to be heavily intoxicated, but denied medical assistance, according to the police report. Police gave him a courtesy transport to his home.
School confiscates pocket knife from boy
Police were called to Ivan Sand Community High School, 1232 School St. in Elk River at 9:36 a.m. April 21 after a student came to school high and in possession of a pocket knife.
School officials had already confiscated the pocket knife but just wanted officers to stand by until the 16-year-old boy’s relative came to pick him up, according to the police report.
Online account was opened in her name
An Elk River woman, 27, reported that a credit monitoring service notified her that a bank account had been opened in her name on April 8.
She reported the identity theft to police on April 20.
“She said that the fraudulently opened account had already been shut down and she had not lost any money at the time of making the report,” according to the police report. “She said that the only information that the bank would tell her at that time was that it was a checking account that had been opened through a branch in Wisconsin, and the party that opened the account did so online.”
