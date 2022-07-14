by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A GPS tracker on a stolen Caterpillar skid steer led to an address in Nowthen, where the equipment was found by Elk River Police.
The skid steer, along with bucket and fork lift attachments, had been stolen from the construction zone at Highway 169 and 197th Avenue in Elk River between 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, and 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. The GPS tracker showed that the skid steer was at an address in the 8300 block of 181st Avenue in Nowthen. The bucket and fork lift attachments were visible on the property from the road, according to the police report.
Elk River Police Department detectives drafted a search warrant and, upon executing it, found the skid steer in an outbuilding on the property, according to the police report.
The equipment belonged to Ames Construction.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the matter is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
People in vehicles brandishing guns
Two reports of people in vehicles wielding guns have surfaced in the area recently.
In the first incident, police were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, to Highway 10 and Adams Street in Elk River for a road rage incident where a handgun was allegedly brandished. A vehicle was located and stopped by authorities; the Minnesota State Patrol is handling the investigation.
The second incident reported at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, July 9, involved a party in a truck reportedly displaying a handgun and firing shots into the air. The truck was last seen traveling east near Highway 10 and Xenia Avenue in Elk River. Authorities located the vehicle and stopped it a short time later. A Minnesota State Patrol trooper arrived to handle the investigation as it was determined that the incident had occurred on Highway 10 in Big Lake Township.
Officers checked the lanes of eastbound Highway 10 where the incident was alleged to have occurred, but did not locate any shell casings, according to the police report.
There have not been arrests or charges in either case filed at this point. The incidents both remain open investigations, according to Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol.
Brakes fail; man hits concrete pillar, fence
A man leaving the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River and approaching the east gate crashed into a concrete pillar and fence after the brakes on his 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee failed.
Gacke said the driver was a 30-year-old Crystal man. He was not injured.
The vehicle had moderate front end damage; a fence and stop sign were also damaged.
The crash was reported at around 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at 13880 Business Center Drive.
Portable bathroom engulfed in flames
Fire destroyed a portable bathroom near the soccer fields by Salk Middle School, 11970 Highland Road, Elk River.
The fire was reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday, July 11. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived; the Elk River Fire Department put out the fire. The origin of the fire is unknown, according to the police report.
$4,760 disappears from his account
An Elk River man, 54, reported that an unknown person or persons transferred $5,000 from his joint savings account into his joint checking account, then withdrew $4,760 from his joint checking account. The fraud was reported to police on Friday, July 8.
Customer reports fire at landfill
An unattended fire was reported at the Elk River Landfill by a 36-year-old Vadnais Heights man who was a customer using the landfill, located at 22460 Highway 169.
When police arrived, the man led the officer to the west side of the landfill, where a large black tarp over the ground was on fire. The fire was put out. A landfill employee responded to the site and said there was plastic being welded earlier in the day where the fire occurred.
The fire was reported to police at 11:26 p.m. Friday, July 8.
Boy’s fishing pole, tackle stolen at dam
A fishing pole and tackle box belonging to a 14-year-old boy were reported stolen from under the Orono Dam in the 1700 block of Main Street in Elk River.
The boy’s mother reported the theft to police on Sunday, July 10.
Motorcycle, deer collide in Elk River
A motorcyclist fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries to his elbow after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Elk River.
The crash was reported at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
The 46-year-old Elk River man was riding a motorcycle east on Twin Lakes Road at Kennedy Street when the deer came out of the ditch and ran in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle was heavily damaged in the crash and towed from the scene. The deer was dead.
Recent DWI arrests
• Police arrested a 21-year-old Sauk Rapids man for DWI after stopping the vehicle for crossing the fog line in Elk River. The stop was made at 3:06 a.m. Sunday, July 10, at Highway 10 and Oxford Avenue.
• Police arrested a 35-year-old Freeport man after responding to a report of an accident in the 19000 block of Edison Street in Elk River at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, and finding the driver attempting to hide bottles of alcohol in some nearby bushes. Officers made contact with the man, who was heavily intoxicated, according to the police report.
• A 28-year-old Blaine man was arrested for DWI after police stopped a vehicle for having a suspended object and observed signs of impairment. The stop was made just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Main Street and Parrish Avenue in Elk River.
