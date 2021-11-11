by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Teenaged girl injured while making TikTok video with friend
A 15-year-old Elk River girl ended up at the hospital after falling and hitting her head while making a TikTok video.
The medical emergency had been reported to police at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 9 at the theater in Elk River, located at 570 Freeport Ave.
The girl and her friend, a 17-year-old Zimmerman girl, had been dancing and running while making the video when the 15-year-old fell and hit her head, causing “significant” bleeding, according to the police report.
Her parents responded to the scene and she was taken by ambulance to Maple Grove Hospital.
TikTok is a video-based social media service.
Woman reports a bullet hole in car hood
A bullet hole in the hood of a car has been reported to police.
The call came in at 1:55 a.m. Nov. 9 at Sportech, 10752 168th Circle in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said a Sportech employee, a 38-year-old Fridley woman, noticed the bullet hole as she was leaving work. A 9 mm projectile was located, which was lodged beneath the hood of the car.
It is unknown if the car was struck while parked in Elk River, or if that occurred somewhere else. The matter is under investigation, Gacke said.
Deer run into side of vehicle, denting it
Several deer ran into the side of a vehicle while a 31-year-old Elk River woman was driving near Elk Lake Road and Vernon Street in Elk River.
The mishap caused several dents in the vehicle and resulted in the driver’s door not opening all the way.
The incident was reported to police at 6:44 a.m. Nov. 5.
The deer ran off the road after striking the vehicle. Police checked the area but did not locate any deer.
Man allegedly chokes and injures woman
A 32-year-old Zimmerman man was arrested after allegedly injuring a woman during a domestic dispute.
Police were called at 10:03 p.m. Nov. 9 on an anonymous complaint of doors slamming and a female screaming in an apartment in the 1000 block of School Street in Elk River.
Police learned that a domestic had occurred and a male had left. The female had physical injures and was reportedly choked. The suspect male was later found and arrested.
Gacke said the man was charged with making terroristic threats and domestic assault.
Marijuana edible sends man to the hospital
A 29-year-old Fridley man who reportedly had a bad reaction to a marijuana edible was transported to the hospital.
Police had been called to Beaudry Express, 610 Proctor Ave. in Elk River, at 6:44 p.m. Nov. 7 for the medical emergency.
Riding lawnmower a total loss after fire
A riding lawnmower burned up in an incident Nov. 7 in Elk River.
Police were initially called out at 4:49 p.m. to a report of an unattended grass fire about 30 feet from a home near the intersection of Highway 169 and 205th Avenue.
When police arrived, they found the lawn mower on fire near a swamp. The owner had been dumping leaves with an Agri-Fab Mow-N-Vac that he was pulling behind the lawnmower.
“He said that he had been dumping leaves when his lawnmower started on fire, and thinks that leaves may have started on fire when they came into contact with the engine,” according to the police report.
The man had unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire with a portable fire extinguisher,
The Elk River Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The lawnmower was a total loss.
Chopping wood, in Walmart’s parking lot
Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart in Elk River on a report of suspicious activity at 8:53 p.m. Nov. 7. When an officer arrived, he found multiple people cleaning up wood chips after chopping wood in the parking lot. A person with a truck full of wood was advised by police to find a different place to chop wood in the future.
Paying for one citation, driver gets another
A man who was trying to pay for a traffic citation over the phone while driving has been cited for a hands-free violation — phone call.
Police had observed the 37-year-old Zimmerman man using a cell phone while behind the wheel at around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9. He also was shuffling through paperwork as he drove west on Main Street and north on Jackson Avenue in Elk River.
He admitted to police that he was attempting to pay for a traffic citation over the phone, according to the police report.
One arrested after theft of $1,467 in tools
Police were dispatched to a theft in progress at The Home Depot in Elk River at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 9.
Two suspects reportedly stole Dewalt and Milwaukee tools, loaded them into a white passenger car and left toward Highway 169.
Officers located the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver, a 23-year-old St. Paul man. Officers checked the area for a second suspect who reportedly ran from the scene and was not immediately apprehended. The driver was taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River and charged with possession of stolen property.
Police returned the stolen tools, worth $1,467, to The Home Depot.
Stolen debit card used at Walmart
A 22-year-old Elk River man contacted police after he was alerted to fraudulent charges on his debit card. He discovered that his wallet and card were stolen from his vehicle. The card had been used for two purchases at Walmart in Elk River for $254.93 each at approximately 6:40 p.m. Nov. 8.
Gacke said police are investigating.
Mail found in a ditch in Elk River
Mail was found in the ditch in the 18700 block of Troy Street in Elk River by a woman, who contacted police on Nov. 3 The mail belonged at three separate Elk River addresses. A community service officer picked up the mail and contacted the owners of the mail, telling them they could pick it up at the police department.
Catalytic converter, tool box stolen
A catalytic converter and a red Craftsman tool box full of tools were taken from a truck while it was parked at Central Auto Repair, 10908 171st Ave., Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on Nov. 6.
Man cited for DWI after traffic stop
A 32-year-old Elk River man was arrested and cited for DWI and expired registration after police stopped his vehicle for expired tabs and detected signs of intoxication.
The stop was made at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 4 at Main Street and Highway 169 in Elk River.
Man with small amount of pot cited
A 21-year-old Ramsey man was cited after admitting to having a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia items in his possession.
He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a turn signal violation and suspended object by Elk River Police at 1:46 a.m. Nov. 7 at Highway 10 and Highway 169 in Elk River. Police detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle.
