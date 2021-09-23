by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Full recovery expected for boy, 3, who fell from window
A 3-year-old Elk River boy has survived falling from a window and landing on the ground 15 feet below. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the child is expected to make a full recovery.
Authorities were called to the 20900 block of Lander Street in Elk River at 1:17 p.m. Sept. 18. The boy was alert and conscious when they arrived. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Home reportedly struck by lightning
A woman contacted authorities at 2:49 p.m. Sept. 20 to report that lightning had struck her house in the 13900 block of 196th Avenue in Elk River. She reportedly observed smoke and her home lost power. The Elk River Fire Department responded. No one was injured, Gacke said.
Motorcycle for sale stolen from roadside
A 2001 teal green Harley Davidson Road King that was parked by Highway 10 while for sale has been stolen.
The theft was reported Sept. 20. It happened in the 13200 block of Highway 10 in Elk River.
Chromebooks and backpacks stolen
Backpacks were reported stolen Sept. 21 from a vehicle while it was at Hillside Park in Elk River. Also missing were two Chromebooks, a wallet, and other personal items.
The victims are a 17-year-old Zimmerman girl and a 14-year-old Ramsey girl.
The park is located at 10801 181st Ave.
Motorcyclist hits curb; passenger taken to hospital
Police cited a 40-year-old Waite Park man for careless driving after he hit the curb with his motorcycle.
The man had been northbound on Dodge Street south of 190th Court in Elk River around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 19. He told police that he became distracted while trying to communicate with his passenger and took his eyes off the road, which caused the motorcycle to strike the curb, Gacke said.
His passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.
Man hurt after other car makes illegal turn
A 21-year-old Nowthen man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding hit a vehicle in front of him that made an illegal U-turn shortly before 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
The vehicle had been eastbound on 181st Avenue approaching Fillmore Street in Elk River when the driver slowed, moved into the right turn lane and made an illegal U-turn across a double yellow line to go back westbound on 181st Avenue. The motorcyclist did not anticipate the driver making a U-turn and hit the vehicle in the left rear quarter panel. The motorcyclist was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old Columbia Heights woman, was not injured and was cited for unsafe U-turn.
Cash drop box is stolen from business
A locked cash drop box was stolen from Cash Gas Inc., located at 20541 Twin Lakes Road in Elk River.
The theft was reported Sept. 17.
Two cited after fight at pub in Elk River
Two men were cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to McCoy’s Pub just after midnight Sept. 17 on a report of a fight.
One of the men had a laceration to his forehead, while the other had a bleeding scratch to his right forearm, according to the police report.
The cited parties were a 29-year-old Elk River man and a 38-year-old Elk River man, Gacke said.
The pub is located at 651 Main St. in Elk River.
Teen arrested after alleged knife threat
A 14-year-old Elk River boy was arrested after police were called to a report of the boy allegedly threatening a person with a knife. The call came in at 7:44 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 12800 block of 188th Avenue in Elk River.
The boy was arrested for assault and transported to the Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Facility.
Police arrest impaired drivers in Elk River
Two impaired drivers have been arrested recently in two separate incidents in Elk River.
• Police arrested a 21-year-old Elk River man after he was found to be impaired while driving.
An officer had observed the man’s vehicle stop for a yield sign for several seconds without any oncoming traffic, then saw the driver throw a cigarette out the window. The officer stopped the vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue.
• Police arrested an impaired 30-year-old Elk River man after stopping his vehicle for failure to signal a turn and weaving in a lane. He was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 18800 block of Freeport Street in Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.