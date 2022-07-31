by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A motorist fleeing police in Elk River reached speeds of approximately 100 mph before she was stopped and taken into custody in Onamia.
The incident started at around 4 a.m. Sunday, July 24, when an Elk River police officer attempted to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban after he witnessed the driver make multiple lane violations while northbound on Highway 169 from School Street.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke described what happened next:
“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the officer and increased speed to approximately 100 mph in a 65 mph zone. The Elk River officer broadcasted the information on the vehicle to dispatch and discontinued the pursuit. Deputies from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed Stop Sticks and spiked the tires of the vehicle, however the driver continued and failed to stop for deputies as well. Additional agencies assisted in the pursuit of the vehicle, including the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, which was eventually stopped after a successful PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) Maneuver in the city of Onamia. A 30-year-old Onamia woman was taken into custody and held at the Mille Lacs County Jail.”
Unserialized pistol located during stop
Police arrested a 21-year-old Brooklyn Park man after locating an unserialized pistol during a traffic stop in Elk River.
An officer had pulled the vehicle over for expired registration and a malfunctioning brake light shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Jackson Street and 190th Avenue.
Police detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and conducted a vehicle search, which revealed the pistol as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the police report. The driver was found to be the owner of the pistol and was taken into custody.
Wrong-way driver crashes, is arrested
A wrong-way driver who crashed in Elk River was arrested for controlled substance DWI.
The 56-year-old Big Lake man was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol. Elk River officers assisted.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, near Highway 10 and Main Street.
Man wanted on warrant for burglary turns himself in
A 47-year-old Elk River man turned himself in and was arrested on a felony warrant for burglary in the first degree.
Police had been called to Main Street and Evans Avenue in Elk River at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 25, after dispatch advised that there was a man at that location wanting to turn himself into police.
Man had two felony warrants for his arrest
A Grand Rapids man, 32, was arrested on two felony warrants out of St. Louis County and Itasca County after a traffic stop in Elk River.
Additionally, a 21-year-old Cass Lake woman was cited for driving after withdrawal and a 21-year-old Bemidji man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana, Gacke said.
The three were in a vehicle that an Elk River police officer pulled over because the registered owner had a revoked driver’s license and there was a crack in the windshield.
The traffic stop was made at 10 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Highway 10 and Waco Street.
Two cited after one sideswipe incident
Two people were cited after the vehicle they were in sideswiped another vehicle near Zane Street and Main Street in Elk River.
A 21-year-old Elk River man was cited for failure to drive with due care and a 19-year-old Nowthen woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, Gacke said.
The incident happened shortly after noon Saturday, July 23.
Driver crosses lines, almost hits curb
Police arrested a 55-year-old Elk River man after someone reported a vehicle crossing center and fog lines in Elk River. An officer located the vehicle and saw it almost hit the curb. The officer stopped the vehicle; the driver showed signs of impairment.
The incident happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Three packages taken from porch
Three Amazon packages have been reported stolen from a front porch in Elk River.
The theft happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, in the 18600 block of Zane Street. The theft was reported to police on Thursday, July 21.
Man cited for stop sign violation
Police cited a 54-year-old Princeton man for a stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash at Highway 169 and 205th Avenue in Elk River.
The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
Man arrested on warrant after stop
Police arrested a Maple Grove man, 38, on a warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety following a traffic stop in Elk River. The stop was made at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Irving Avenue and Fourth Street.
