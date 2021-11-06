Pursuit on Halloween ended with man hiding behind vehicle in an Elk River neighborhood
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A man on a motorcycle reached speeds approaching 100 mph in a 30 mph zone while fleeing police in Elk River on early Halloween morning.
An officer had observed a motorcycle without a license plate exit Holiday traveling southbound on Freeport Street in Elk River at around 3 a.m. The vehicle then turned onto School Street and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his vehicle’s emergency lights as the motorcycle continued on School Street, reaching speeds of 96 mph.
The officer continued to follow the motorcycle without lights on and saw it turn into a neighborhood off 194th Avenue. Police located the suspect attempting to hide behind a vehicle on 194th Avenue and Boston Street and arrested him for fleeing in a motor vehicle, according to the police report.
The 38-year-old suspect is from Montrose, Minnesota.
Suspect was in a stolen vehicle
Police arrested an 18-year-old Elk River man for felony theft of a motor vehicle and felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle after police were called to the 500 block of Auburn Place in Elk River.
One person was located in a vehicle, which was determined to be stolen. A short pursuit was attempted, then ended. The vehicle and suspect were located a short time later on a nearby side street.
The call had come in at 10:43 a.m. Oct. 28.
Airport police report laser-pointing incident
At 7:38 a.m. Oct. 30, Minneapolis Airport Police Department reported a laser-pointing incident at an airplane in the area of the Youth Athletic Complex located at 9950 165th Ave. in Elk River. The area was checked and nothing was found.
Stolen driver’s license used to take vehicle
A thief or thieves reportedly entered a locked vehicle and stole a wallet and earbuds in the 11000 block of Elk Lane in Elk River, then used the victim’s driver’s license to steal a vehicle from an auto dealership in Ramsey. There also was an attempt to use three of the victim’s bank cards.
The theft from the motor vehicle was reported to Elk River Police on Nov. 1.
Man arrested on warrants after a domestic is reported
A 47-year-old New Hope man was arrested on three separate warrants for violating no-contact orders after police were dispatched to a report of a domestic taking place in a vehicle in the lot of Holiday, 18823 Freeport St., Elk River, at 3:34 p.m. Oct. 27.
The man was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Skid steer damaged; suspect arrested
Police arrested a 29-year-old Elk River man after a caller reported just after midnight Nov. 1 that there was a truck in the 21500 block of Highway 169 and three males were inside equipment parked there.
A police investigation led to damage being discovered on a skid steer.
The suspect was located and arrested for damage to property.
DWI arrests made
Several DWI arrests have been made in Elk River recently, including:
• A 62-year-old Elk River man was arrested after his vehicle was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign and stopping on a crosswalk. The stop was made at Main Street and Proctor Avenue in Elk River shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 29.
• A 51-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police stopped his vehicle for tint violation at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 28 at School Street and Irving Avenue in Elk River.
• A 24-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police stopped his vehicle for crossing the fog line and the fact that the registered owner showed suspended driving status. The stop was made shortly before midnight, Oct. 30, at Highway 169 and Highway 10 in Elk River.
• A 34-year-old Zimmerman man was arrested for DWI after police stopped the vehicle for speeding in the 20400 block of Elk Lake Road in Elk River. The driver’s two sons, ages 8 and 11, were in the vehicle and released to their mother, who came to the stop location, according to the police report.
The stop had been made at 4:32 p.m. Oct. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.