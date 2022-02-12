Three vehicles were stolen from Cornerstone Ford and two from Cornerstone Kia in Elk River recently.
The thefts were reported to police on Feb. 7.
Taken from Cornerstone Ford were a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500, a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2020 Ford F150.
Stolen from Cornerstone Kia were a 2013 Kia Sorento and a 2015 Kia Sorento.
The Ford F150 was recovered in St. Paul. The Ram 1500 was located in Minneapolis, but the driver fled when officers tried to stop the vehicle. Officers terminated the pursuit.
Suspected burglary in progress reported
Police responded to a possible burglary in progress at Affordable 4 All Sales in Elk River at 12:37 a.m. Feb. 9 where least one suspect was seen on a security camera entering a hole that had been cut in an overhead garage door.
The Elk River Police Department and other agencies responded. The business was checked and found to be clear. K9 tracks were conducted and led east towards a commercial area off 175th Avenue, while a second set went south. No one was located.
A Nissan SUV was observed in the 17300 block of Vance Street, abandoned and stuck in the snow. The Nissan had been stolen.
Meanwhile, at 2:39 a.m. that same day, a white Suburban was reported stolen from Affordable 4 All Sales. Police believe the suspect in the burglary left after being spooked and stole the vehicle to get out of town, according to Elk River Police Capt. Darren McKernan.
GMC Acadia was engulfed in flames
A car fire was reported at 7:34 a.m. Feb. 5 in the parking lot at 18200 Zane St. in Elk River.
The GMC Acadia was fully engulfed in flames when police arrived. The owner reported that the vehicle’s alternator had just been replaced. The driver had noticed a “funny smell” driving into work that day, according to the police report. The Elk River Fire Department responded to handle the fire.
Fraudulent checks exceeded $28,000
A person reported to Elk River Police on Feb. 8 that several fraudulent checks were cashed on his business checking account. It was initially unknown what the exact total was, but the victim reported one account was at $28,760.
Tools stolen
Tools worth $3,275 were stolen from a house under construction in the 10700 block of 191st Avenue in Elk River. The theft was reported to police Feb. 7.
