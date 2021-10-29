by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A number of items are missing after a home under construction in Elk River was burglarized.
An unknown suspect or suspects had entered the home, likely through a rear sliding door, and took an electronic fireplace and three exterior lights that were in boxes on the living room floor. A thermostat was also removed from the wall and stolen.
The burglary is believed to have occurred between 11 a.m. Oct. 22 and noon Oct. 23 in the 9900 block of Twin Lakes Parkway.
Police arrest two on felony warrants
A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on a Hennepin County felony warrant after Elk River Police stopped a vehicle he was driving for registration and equipment violations.
The stop was made at 1:21 a.m. Oct. 27 at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue.
Officers also found that the vehicle had a Minnesota license plate tab from another vehicle on it, and drug paraphernalia and a glass pipe with a measurable amount of a white crystalline substance in it were in the vehicle.
In another unrelated warrant arrest situation, Elk River Police arrested a 30-year-old Crystal man on a drug-related Hennepin County felony warrant.
The man had been pulled over for expired registration and no license plates lights at 8:26 p.m. Oct. 25 at Highway 169 and Fifth Street in Elk River.
Police seek to ID man who threw punch
Police were called to McCoy’s Pub in downtown Elk River shortly after 11 p.m. Oct. 23 on a report of a fight. While officers were responding, the male suspect reportedly left in a white Ford Escape SUV, traveling eastbound on Highway 10.
Police made contact with the victim, who was found to be an innocent party, according to the police report. He reported being punched in the face by the suspect. He declined medical attention and no visible injury was found, according to the police report.
Police checked the area for the suspect, but did not locate him. He was described as heavily intoxicated, middle aged, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build, bald head and a missing front tooth. He was with a second male and two females when the incident occurred.
Gacke said detectives are attempting to identify the assailant.
Stolen Discover card used at Walmart
A Discover card that had been stolen in Hanover was used to make a $809 purchase at Walmart in Elk River.
The victim alerted police on Oct. 25. She said someone broke into her vehicle and took her purse and its contents while she was at a dog park in Hanover.
Her credit card company advised her of the purchase in Elk River.
Gas line damaged during construction
Elk River Police and the Elk River Fire Department responded to Twin Lakes Road and Trott Brook Parkway at 3:14 p.m. Oct. 26 regarding a gas line that was damaged during construction.
The line was repaired. There were no injuries.
Trio was filming a video without OK
An Elk River community service officer doing a security check at ERX Motorpark at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 found two males and a female filming what appeared to be a music video on the track.
They did not have permission to be on the property filming. The officer advised them to leave and contact ERX for permission to film on the property.
Marijuana wax found in a vehicle
A 35-year-old Elk River man wanted on a Sherburne County misdemeanor warrant faces additional trouble after police found marijuana wax in the vehicle where he was a passenger.
Police had stopped the vehicle near Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River at around 9 p.m. Oct. 23. The odor of freshly burned marijuana was emitting from the interior of the vehicle and a search turned up marijuana wax in a cloth bag. The suspect was transported to jail and held for felony controlled substance charge, according to the police report.
Man cited for small amount of marijuana
A 45-year-old Elk River man who was a passenger in a vehicle was cited for a small amount of marijuana Oct. 22 at Highway 10 and Kelley Farm Road in Elk River. The driver was warned for a headlight out on the vehicle and no proof of insurance.
Illegal substances were in plain view
Police arrested a 41-year-old Princeton woman for possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree after responding to a possible domestic in the 19100 block of Freeport Street in Elk River just before 3 p.m. Oct. 22.
While speaking with the woman, a police officer had noticed illegal substances in plain view and searched the vehicle.
Man, 21, arrested for DWI in Elk River
A 21-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop where the officer observed signs of impairment. The man had initially been pulled over at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River because the registered owner of the vehicle was revoked. The stop was made shortly after 11 p.m. Oct. 23.
