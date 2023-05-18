Authorities were called out Tuesday, May 16, to a house that was on fire in the 1800 block of Meadowvale Road in Elk River.
Police Capt. Joe Gacke said a neighbor reported the fire after seeing smoke coming from the home.
The call came in at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Members of the Elk River Police Department and Elk River Fire Department responded and found that the house was unoccupied. The fire was brought under control with no additional structures involved.
Gacke said no one currently lives in the house.
The fire is under investigation by the Elk River Police Department, the Elk River Fire Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, he said.
Fire burns vehicle, townhome garage
Authorities responded to a fire at 1:18 a.m. Monday, May 15, in the 18000 block of Vance Circle in Elk River.
A garage at a townhome was completely engulfed and a vehicle in the driveway was also on fire.
The Elk River Fire Department responded and doused the fire.
Woman injured in ATV crash
A 41-year-old Princeton woman was injured in an ATV crash in Elk River on Sunday, May 14.
The woman was navigating a curve when the ATV jackknifed and rolled over on top of her, according to the police report.
Elk River Ambulance transported her to a medical facility.
The crash was reported around 8 p.m. in the 19000 block of Troy Street.
Boat, trailer stolen from storage site
A Burnsville man reported that his boat and trailer were stolen from the 17300 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River, where the boat was being stored.
The theft was reported to police on Wednesday, May 10.
Pop can thrown at man during road rage
A 28-year-old Pierz man was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly throwing a can of pop at another man during a road rage incident in Elk River.
Police were dispatched to Brook Road and 205th Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m. Monday, May 15, after a 44-year-old Monticello man reported the incident. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle and interviewed both parties before citing the Pierz man.
Officers hear crash, see vehicle roll
While on the scene of a medical, officers heard a loud crash and saw a vehicle roll over near Highway 169 and School Street in Elk River. The driver, a 34-year-old Elk River man, was not injured.
The incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Trailer motor stolen from work site
A small trailer motor was reported stolen from a construction site near Elk Hills Drive and Dodge Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported Wednesday, May 10, by an employee of Egan Company.
Woman cited for shoplifting at Walmart
Police cited a 54-year-old Cambridge woman for shoplifting after a theft was reported at the Elk River Walmart, 18185 Zane St., on Tuesday, May 16.
The store’s loss prevention staff stopped the woman after she left without paying for $49.94 worth of merchandise. She was cited and released.
