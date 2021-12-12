Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Elk River.
The driver, a male, had a warrant out of Mille Lacs County, a male passenger was a convicted felon and was in possession of a handgun, and he and a female passenger were in possession of narcotics, according to the police report.
All three had Onamia addresses, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.
An Elk River officer had stopped the vehicle for speed and lane violations at 12:24 a.m. Dec. 8 at School Street and Freeport Avenue.
Donated toys stolen from Gifts Anonymous
A thief or thieves stole two bags of donated toys from the Gifts Anonymous bin located inside the senior activity center at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River. The theft was reported to police Dec. 3. Gifts Anonymous helps families in need in Elk River and Otsego provide Christmas gifts for their children.
Male poses as doctor; police make arrest
A male posing as a doctor called Kemper Drug in Elk River and requested a prescription for amoxicillin and a cough suppressant with codeine, which is an opioid pain reliever.
The fraud was reported to police at 3:57 p.m. Dec. 3. Police arrested a 28-year-old man from California.
Two men arrested on warrants after stop
Two 25-year-old men were arrested on warrants after an officer stopped a pickup with a trailer that had no trailer lights and a white light to the rear.
Arrested were a Fargo, North Dakota, man and a Blaine man. One had an active warrant out of Sherburne County and the other had an active warrant out of Anoka County. The stop had been made at Vernon Street and Meadowvale Road in Elk River at 12:20 a.m. Dec. 8.
Counterfeit Federal Reserve notes passed
A person passed four counterfeit $100 U.S. Federal Reserve notes at Beaudry Express, 610 Proctor Ave., Elk River on Dec. 4.
Someone tries to steal catalytic converter
Someone attempted to cut a catalytic converter off a shop truck at Fantom Wire Inc., located at 15777 Jarvis St. in Elk River. The tampering was reported to police on Dec. 5. Damage to the truck is estimated at about $500.
