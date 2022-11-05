by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Dodge Challenger stolen from auto dealer
A 2016 Dodge Challenger 392 HEMI Scat Pack Shaker two-door coupe was reported stolen from S&M Auto Dealer, 17242 Ulysses St., Suite A, in Elk River.
The vehicle is black with custom green racing stripes and a brown interior with custom green accents.
The theft happened between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, and 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
It appeared that the suspect or suspects broke out a window on the vehicle, according to the police report.
Boy, 12, was behind the wheel of vehicle
A 12-year-old Elk River boy took a vehicle from his home without permission and drove it the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 26.
A community service officer initially reported the incident after he saw what appeared to be a very young juvenile driving a vehicle. The CSO followed the vehicle and saw it stop in the roadway and also observed poor driving conduct.
A police officer was advised. The vehicle was located at a business in the 12700 block of Elk Lake Road, where police talked to the boy behind the wheel.
After police spoke to his legal guardians, he was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids due to his mental health, according to the police report.
Lawn mower, man, fall off retaining wall
A man was injured in a lawnmower accident in Elk River.
The 66-year-old man was mowing his lawn on a riding lawn mower when he went off a retaining wall and fell about 5 feet. The lawn mower landed on top of him, according to the police report.
Police were called to the incident in the 19000 block of Baldwin Street at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The man was conscious and taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Flatbed trailer stolen
A 2000 Beaver Tail flatbed trailer has been reported stolen from the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Elk River.
The trailer had some rebar mats, chains and tiedown straps on it.
The theft happened between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28.
Gacke said the trailer’s owner is North Country Concrete Inc. in East Bethel.
Boy sustains minor injuries after being hit in crosswalk
A boy was hit by a vehicle while crossing School Street at a crosswalk.
The 12-year-old Elk River boy sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance, Gacke said.
A 60-year-old Ham Lake man was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failure to drive with due care, Gacke said.
The mishap was reported to police at 7:31 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Here’s how it unfolded, according to the police report.
The vehicle driven by the Ham Lake man was traveling west on School Street. Flashing lights were on at the crosswalk at Lions Park Drive and pedestrians were crossing School Street. The driver told police he was distracted by the flashing light ahead and did not see the pedestrians in the crosswalk until the last minute. He was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian.
‘Fundraising’ for church was a scam
An Elk River woman, 76, contacted police Tuesday, Nov. 1, to report receiving a text that she knew was a scam. The person claimed to be fundraising for St. Andrew’s Church and the priest there and requested $300 in Apple gift cards. The woman did not provide any. Police contacted the priest and advised him of the scam texts.
Man accused of stealing sports cards
A 41-year-old Crystal man was cited for shoplifting at Walmart in Elk River after allegedly failing to pay for several decks of sports cards worth $66.94.
Police were called to the store at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Truck with stolen plate drives off with $100 in fuel
A silver Chevrolet truck was filled with $100.87 worth of fuel at a gas station in Elk River before the driver left without paying.
Police were called to Holiday, 18823 Freeport St., at 10:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Police ran a registration check on the license plate that was reported, and it showed the vehicle listing to a white GMC Yukon. The plate had been reported stolen in Golden Valley earlier that day.
Gacke said the Chevrolet truck was not located.
Man arrested after domestic reported
A 32-year-old Elk River man was arrested after the victim reported being punched in the face by the suspect at a friend’s apartment in the 11700 block of 191 1/2 Avenue in Elk River.
The victim suffered a minor laceration on her nose, according to the police report.
The incident was reported to police on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.