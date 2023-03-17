by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Damage to trucks reported at Morrell
Officers responded to Morrell Transfer, 10752 171st Ave., in Elk River on a report that two juveniles had broken into multiple trucks on Saturday, March 11. They stole items from the trucks and caused extensive damage, according to the police report.
The incident was reported to police on Monday, March 13.
Man found sleeping in ERPD lobby
Cleaning staff at the Elk River Police Department alerted an officer to a man sleeping in the department’s front lobby at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
The officer spoke to the 32-year-old Elk River man, who said he had been recently released from jail and did not have a place to stay for the night. He said he planned to walk to a treatment facility in Big Lake in the morning.
The on-duty police sergeant allowed the man to stay at the police department briefly and advised him he would need to leave at 5 a.m. He was provided with other options of where to stay, according to the police report.
Vehicle leaves icy road, rolls over
Police were called to a one-vehicle rollover at 7:24 a.m. Thursday, March 9, in Elk River.
A 17-year-old Elk River girl was driving south in the 19600 block of Proctor Road when the vehicle started to lose control on icy roads. The vehicle appeared to have slid off the road, rolled over upon hitting a snow bank and then went down a steep bank and came to rest on the roof after hitting some trees near the bottom of the ditch, according to the police report.
When police arrived, the driver was out of the vehicle and reported a possible injury from her head hitting the windshield, according to the police report.
Elk River Ambulance responded but did not transport the driver. Her mother took the teen to a clinic. The vehicle was towed.
Caller impersonates business owner to get $1,300 in gift cards
Police were called to Perkins in Elk River after someone impersonating the business owner called and had an employee buy $1,300 in gift cards and read the codes over the phone. The employee realized later that it was a scam. The fraud was reported to police at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Man arrested during theft in progress
Police were called to The Home Depot in Elk River on a report of a theft in progress at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
Officers located a 35-year-old Blaine man in the back of the store. He was arrested for felony theft, Gacke said.
Police also later located a 36-year-old Coon Rapids man in a vehicle. He was cited for driving after revocation and driving after suspension.
Boy, 12, stabbed in chest with pencil
A boy was reportedly stabbed in the chest with a pencil by a fellow student at Salk Middle School in Elk River.
Police were called at 12:17 p.m. Thursday, March 9, to the school at 11900 Highland Road.
The victim said he touched the suspect’s computer, and the boy then stabbed him with the pencil. The victim’s parent was informed by the school and the boy went home for the day.
Both students were 12-year-old Elk River boys.
Students possess THC vapes at school
Two students at Elk River High School were found in possession of THC vapes at school. The students were Elk River boys, ages 15 and 17, Gacke said.
The issue was reported to police Friday, March 10.
Fuel overflows at station in Elk River
The Elk River Fire Department was called to help clean up a fuel spill at Casey’s, 17119 Yale St. in Elk River.
The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.
According to the police report a woman had been pumping gas while sitting in her vehicle. The fuel began overflowing out of the vehicle and continued to pour from the nozzle after it was removed. An employee utilized an emergency shut-off switch to halt the flow of fuel.
The fire department responded to assist in the clean up.
Racing incident observed; one cited
An Elk River police officer witnessed two black vehicles traveling at a very high rate of speed, northbound on Elk Lake Road at around 8 p.m. Monday, March 13.
“The vehicles appeared to be racing and one vehicle reached speeds in excess of 90 mph,” according to the police report. One vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver, a 17-year-old Elk River girl, was cited for careless driving and speed.
Woman steals $80 left at self checkout
A man who walked away without taking his $80 in cash from the self checkout at Walmart in Elk River had it stolen by another person.
Video footage showed a female grabbing the money and concealing it in her sweatshirt sleeve, according to the police report.
The incident was reported to police on Tuesday, March 13. The matter has been forwarded to investigations for follow up.
Off-duty officers tips police to DWI
An off-duty officer tipped police to a drunk driver.
The DWI was reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the 13400 block of 185th Avenue in Elk River.
The 52-year-old Monticello woman behind the wheel was arrested for DWI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.