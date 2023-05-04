by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Counterfeit $100 bills have been passed at three locations in Elk River recently:
• On Thursday, April 27, The Bank of Elk River reported that a counterfeit $100 bill was received at Panera Bread. The bill was turned over to the police department.
• On Thursday, April 27, Christine’s Hallmark reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
• On Wednesday, April 26, Chipotle reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill on Tuesday, April 25.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the investigation into the source of the three bills is ongoing.
Stolen vehicle speeding through Elk River flees
An Elk River officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through downtown Elk River on Highway 10 at around 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Police clocked it at 48 mph in a 30 mph zone after it had begun to slow down.
The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled.
Gacke said the pursuit was ended due to safety concerns and the vehicle was not located. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Brooklyn Park.
Traffic stop yields 60 grams of marijuana
A vehicle traveling on Highway 10 in Elk River shortly after midnight Sunday, April 30, was stopped by Elk River police for having a taillight out. While speaking to the driver, the officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A vehicle search turned up 60.08 grams of marijuana, two bags of cannabis-infused candy and drug paraphernalia, according to the police report.
The driver, a 35-year-old Annandale man, was released and charged by formal complaint.
Eight unauthorized transactions total $721
An Elk River woman reported a case of fraud to police on Saturday, April 29. She reported receiving suspicious phone calls followed by suspicious text messages claiming to be from her bank. The victim believes she did not provide information in response to the messages; however, she is out $721.85 due to eight unauthorized transactions, according to the police report. The transactions all occurred in the state of Pennsylvania.
Driver speeds past officer, gets a DWI
The driver of a vehicle that passed a squad car at a high rate of speed ended up with a DWI.
The officer was eastbound on Highway 10 near Gary Street in Elk River at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, when the vehicle passed. Radar showed it was traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone. The vehicle then made several lane violations. The officer stopped the driver, who showed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety testing.
Gacke said a 31-year-old Burnsville man was arrested.
Theft by swindle reported to police
Police were called to Casey’s shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, after a theft by swindle had occurred. Gacke said it’s commonly referred to as a quick-change.
Detectives are attempting to identify the suspect, who was no longer on the scene when officers arrived at the business, located at 17119 Yale St. in Elk River.
Lectric brand Lite model bike stolen
A man reported that an unknown suspect cut his bike lock cable and stole his black Lectric brand Lite model bike valued at $799. The incident happened at Menards, 19521 Evans St., and was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Man arrested after domestic call
A 38-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police were dispatched to a domestic call at an Elk River location.
He allegedly was intoxicated, “destroyed” an apartment and assaulted the victim, according to the police report.
The call had come in at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
Police cite teen for theft at Walmart
Police cited a 16-year-old Elk River boy after being called to Walmart in Elk River for shoplifting.
The boy allegedly was caught filling and concealing merchandise worth $73.86 in a backpack and left the store without paying for it.
The incident was reported to police Tuesday, May 2.
