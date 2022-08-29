by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An estimated $10,000 worth of copper wire has been stolen from a gravel pit in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the theft happened at Martin Marietta Materials, 12450 Ranch Rd. It was reported to police at 9:26 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Taken was approximately 200 feet of copper wire from a conveyor belt located in the gravel pit.
Police took photographs of tire and shoe impressions and gathered three pieces of evidence for possible DNA processing, according to the police report.
Catalytic converters stolen from storage
Several catalytic converters were cut off vehicles at Sharp Storage, 15585 Edison St., Elk River.
Owners of three vehicles reported the thefts to police on Sunday, Aug. 21. One of the vehicles was described as a recreational vehicle.
A hole had been cut in a fence.
The owner of the business also contacted police, reporting that several RV trailers, enclosed trailers and a boat had been gone through by someone.
Slumped over, with drug paraphernalia
A 22-year-old Starbuck man was found by police slumped over in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in his lap.
He refused to get out of the vehicle so it could be searched, and was removed by officers and arrested for obstruction. He showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the police report. Charges are pending.
Police found the man after being called at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to 610 Proctor Ave. in Elk River on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
While man was asleep, cell phone taken
A man told police that a cell phone was stolen from his home while he was sleeping during the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 23. He reported the burglary to police later that day.
He said the front door of his home in the 13000 block of 192-1/2 Lane in Elk River had been left unlocked.
Gacke said the incident is under investigation.
Power tools stolen from compartments
Power tools were stolen from the unlocked side compartments of a work truck while the truck was parked in a driveway in the 17500 block of Cleveland Street in Elk River. The theft was reported at 6:08 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
In another incident, a truck’s tonneau cover was cut while the vehicle was parked on the street in the 10200 block of 175th Court in Elk River.
Nothing was taken. Damage to the tonneau cover is estimated at $900.
The incident was reported to police at 8:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Wallet stolen from vehicle, but thief leaves gun behind
Two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 11300 block of Elk Lane in Elk River were rummaged through; a wallet along with a driver’s license and $250 cash were taken. A laptop and gun in the back seat of a truck were left undisturbed, according to the police report.
The theft was reported to police on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Pickup tailgate open, car’s door ajar
Police were called to the 9900 block of 154th Avenue in Elk River, where a pickup tailgate was open and the door of a car in the driveway was ajar. Items appeared to have been taken from the truck bed.
The call came in at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Police find pot in teen’s vehicle
Police cited a 17-year-old girl for several infractions after an officer observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Main Street and Proctor Avenue. Approaching the vehicle, the officer detected the odor of fresh marijuana.
Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
Gacke said the teen was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco by a minor.
DWIs reported
Recent DWIs in Elk River include:
• At 3:31 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, police observed a vehicle with a white light emitting from the passenger side brake light drive through the stop sign on Joplin Street and Business Center Drive. As the vehicle turned onto 182nd Avenue, the officer observed that the brake light was out. The officer made contact with the driver, who showed signs of impairment. A 27-year-old Elk River man was arrested.
• At 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, police stopped a vehicle for speeding at Higwhay 10 and Proctor Avenue. The driver showed signs of impairment; a 22-year-old Otsego man was arrested.
