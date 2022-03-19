by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Another vehicle has been reported stolen from Copart in Elk River.
The general manager contacted police on March 11 and reported that while doing a yard inventory they discovered that the vehicle was missing and believe it was stolen. The vehicle is valued at $9,000.
This is the second vehicle theft from Elk River Copart Sublot, located at 15861 Jarvis St., in recent weeks.
The business had earlier contacted police on March 5 to report a vehicle theft. That vehicle was a theft recovery that was to be auctioned off for the insurance company which owned it.
Attempt to buy $2,344 in iPhones foiled
A Bloomington man reported that someone attempted to purchase two iPhone 13 Promax phones from T-Mobile in Elk River on March 12, using his family account.
The man was alerted to the attempted purchase and was not out any money. He didn’t believe the suspects got any merchandise.
The total amount of the attempted purchase was $2,344.93.
Suspect purchased $983 in merchandise on closed account
A suspect purchased $983.82 worth of merchandise at Menards in Elk River and paid by check from a business in Red Wing, claiming to be the business owner.
The check was eventually accepted after verifying the suspect’s Minnesota driver’s license.
After the suspect left, a call to the bank listed on the check revealed that the account was closed to a burglary or similar crime at one of the three business locations.
Police were alerted March 12. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said they are investigating.
Onamia man is arrested in Elk River
A 28-year-old Onamia man was arrested in Elk River after the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reported that he had been involved in a domestic, had made suicidal comments possibly involving a firearm and had several active warrants.
Elk River Police were alerted at 6:05 a.m. March 13.
The suspect’s phone pinged in the area of Walmart, 18185 Zane St., in Elk River, and the suspect was located in a vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to jail.
Box for returned firepit table contained wood
A suspect purchased a metal firepit table valued at $499 from the Coon Rapids Menards and then successfully returned it for cash at the Elk River Menards on March 7.
The box was later found to contain pieces of wood rather than the firepit table. The incident was reported to police on March 9.
Detectives are attempting to verify the identity of the male involved, Gacke said.
Meth found inside vehicle after search
A 31-year-old Braham man was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 10:49 p.m. March 15 in Elk River. The driver told officers that he had methamphetamine in the glove box. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle during a search and meth was also located in the driver’s pocket. He was taken into custody and transported to jail.
Traffic shut down after gas line venting
A caller reported the smell of natural gas and a blue flame coming from a pipe at the Northern Natural Gas station, located at 10991 181st Ave. NW in Elk River, at 3:48 p.m. March 15.
When police arrived, it was discovered a high pressure gas line appeared to be venting. The Elk River Fire Department responded. Officers assisted with shutting down traffic to the area at the request of the fire department.
Man accused of punching his fiancé
A 22-year-old Elk River man was arrested after he allegedly pushed his fiancé to the ground and punched her in the face with a fist.
The assault was reported just before 10 p.m. March 14 in Elk River.
Elk River Ambulance responded and evaluated the woman, but she refused to be transported. The man was transported to jail.
Driver suspected of controlled substance use
A 59-year-old Duluth man was arrested for DWI after police stopped his vehicle for speeding and the registered owner having a suspended driving status.
The driver was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The traffic stop was made at 1:55 a.m. March 13 in the 600 block of Proctor Avenue in Elk River.
