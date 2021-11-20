by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An Elk River man reported at least one check stolen from a mailbox and cashed at an unknown location, after the original amount was altered to a higher amount, according to the police report. The mailbox was located in the 17900 block of Tyler Drive.
The fraud was reported to police on Nov. 12. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
The Elk River Police Department warned residents last month that thieves are targeting mailboxes in Elk River.
In a Facebook post, Elk River Police asked residents to be the eyes and ears of their neighborhoods, write down the license plates of suspicious vehicles, and call 911 if they see anything out of the ordinary.
Police report that thieves are looking for cash, checks, gift cards, account numbers, Social Security numbers, and other identifying information like names and dates of birth.
The Elk River Police Department offers a few tips to help people avoid having personal information stolen:
• Go green by switching to paperless billing.
• Drop checks off directly to the post office, rather than leaving them in a mailbox with the flag up.
• Consider purchasing a lockable mailbox, which allows the postal carrier to deliver mail through a slot but requires a key to open and retrieve mail.
Man is accused of trying to steal alcohol
A 25-year-old Big Lake man who allegedly attempted to steal alcohol from the basement of McCoy’s Pub in downtown Elk River has been arrested.
Police were called to the business at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 12, where they made contact with the suspect and arrested him.
Homeless woman is taken to grandparents
Police were called to the 1200 block of School Street in Elk River at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 on a report of a homeless woman in a third-floor laundry room.
Police spoke with the 28-year-old woman, who confirmed that she was homeless. She was transported to her grandparents in Big Lake.
Two men cited after officer smells pot
Two 18-year-old Elk River men were cited after being stopped by police on Nov. 16.
An officer on patrol just before midnight was northbound on Twin Lakes Road and 175th Avenue in Elk River when he observed a sedan southbound on Twin Lakes Road.
The officer saw that the driver had a lit ember near his mouth. The officer turned around and detected the odor of burned marijuana, followed the vehicle to the 17500 block of Tyler Street and contacted a second officer before approaching the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and detected the odor of burned marijuana, according to the police report.
The two men were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, Gacke said.
Police see drug paraphernalia
A driver and passenger were arrested after an officer observed drug paraphernalia in plain view while stopping their vehicle for failing to stop at a semaphore at Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue Elk River just after 10:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
A vehicle search led to the location of controlled substances, according to the police report.
Both the driver and passenger were from Onamia.
In two separate cases, police arrest drivers for DWI
• A 45-year-old Blaine man was arrested for DWI after police responded to the 19500 block of Evans Street in Elk River for a welfare check and found an impaired man. The incident was reported at 5:42 p.m. Nov. 13.
• A 36-year-old St. Michael man was arrested after an officer witnessed a Jeep traveling north on Highway 169 in Elk River without operating taillights shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 13. After stopping the vehicle, the driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, according to the police report.
