by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Three catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Elk River recently.
In one instance, two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at North Fork Center in the 16200 block of Jarvis Street. That theft was reported to police on Friday, March 24.
In another case, police were called to the 500 block of Dodge Avenue, where a catalytic converter had been cut off a vehicle. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said it occurred at Odiakosa Auto and Logistics. The theft was reported to police on Tuesday, March 28.
Items stolen from construction site
A theft was reported Monday, March 27, at the River Walk Apartments construction site at 17420 Zane St., Elk River.
Construction materials and tools were stolen from the work site. Total estimated loss at the time of the report was $3,200.
The victim of the theft is Buchholz Properties.
Police arrest man with felony warrants
A 51-year-old Princeton man with three felony warrants was arrested in Elk River following a traffic stop at around 11 p.m. Monday, March 27.
The man was a passenger in a vehicle that police stopped for single lane violation and not stopping behind a stop sign.
The man with the warrants was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River. The driver was issued a verbal warning.
Driver flees after police attempt stop
An Elk River police officer on patrol at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, ran a registration check on a vehicle, which displayed a KOPS (Keeping Our Police Safe) alert to stop and identify the driver of the vehicle, which had recently fled from a Minnesota state trooper who had been attempting to stop the vehicle for speeding.
An Elk River officer followed the vehicle while waiting for additional officers and the vehicle eventually pulled into a parking lot in the 1200 block of School Street in Elk River, at which point the officer attempted to stop it.
The driver fled in the vehicle moments later. Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance before terminating the pursuit, according to the police report.
Gacke said the driver has not been identified, the incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Window broken, purse stolen at Hillside Park
A man reported that his vehicle was broken into while it was parked at Hillside Park, 10801 181st Ave., Elk River.
The front passenger window was broken and a small yellow clutch purse was taken. It contained $38.
The incident was reported to police on Saturday, March 25.
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
One person was transported to the hospital in Monticello after two vehicles collided at 193rd Avenue and Dodge Street in Elk River.
The injured person was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
Police were called to the scene at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Person reportedly stuck in elevator
Authorities were called at around 3 p.m. Monday, March 27, after a person was reportedly stuck inside an elevator at North Memorial Health Clinic, 800 Freeport Ave., Elk River.
When police arrived, the Elk River Fire Department was on the scene and the person was already out of the elevator. A repair company had also been contacted.
Impaired driver arrested after stop
Police arrested a 38-year-old Monticello woman after stopping a vehicle for speeding and driving conduct at around 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, in Elk River.
Police administered standardized field sobriety testing and the driver was found to be impaired.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.