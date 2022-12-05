by Jim Boyle
Editor
A 16-year-old Elk River boy and a 16-year-old Ramsey boy fell through the ice on Lake Orono on the afternoon of Nov. 26.
Officers were called to the scene on a report of juveniles that had fallen through the ice on the lobe closest to the skate park. Upon the arrival of officers, the juveniles were walking over the ice back to the skate park.
It was evident that the juveniles had fallen all the way through the ice as they were wet from head to toe.
Elk River Ambulance responded and treated the juveniles. The two boys’ parents were contacted and responded to the scene to take custody of their children.
Cemetery under a watchful eye
A 73-year-old Elk River woman is doing her part to keep Elk River’s oldest cemetery neat and orderly.
She phoned police as a member of the association that oversees the property at 18414 Boston St. to file a littering complaint on Nov. 27.
The woman reported visitors had a small fire and left food at a grave site, Capt. Joe Gacke said.
Officers talked to a 69-year-old Brooklyn Park man about the complaint.
The officer noted that the alleged violations are not listed on the rules and spoke with the complainant about this. She said she would address the association about the matter to seek amendments to the rules, according to the report.
The officer stood by while the complainant spoke with the people visiting the cemetery. She asked them not to leave food at the site or have any type of fire.
Golden Valley driver cited after hitting St. Cloud bicyclist
A 67-year-old Golden Valley man was cited for failure to yield to a bicyclist after striking a bicyclist in the vicinity of the 13700 block of Business Center Drive.
The bicyclist, a 48-year-old St. Cloud man, reported minor injuries to his lower left leg, but refused any medical attention.
The driver of the vehicle said that he did not see the bicyclist and struck him as he was turning out onto the road, which is also what the bicyclist described and a witness reportedly observed, Gacke said.
Trailer broken into, tools stolen as well as catalytic converter
A 29-year-old Otsego man reported that Libby’s Outdoor Maintenance, located at 15777 Jarvis St., had an enclosed trailer broken into and a gas generator and several tools were swiped, Gacke said.
One or more persons are alleged to have broken into the trailer and taken a catalytic converter off the truck it was attached to sometime after noon on Nov. 23. Among the tools taken were three Milwaukee drills, hand grinders, a T-mobile tablet and a moisture tester tool. The truck and trailer were inside the fenced-in lot at the business, Gacke said.
Woman reports fraud but unwilling to give important details
A 51-year-old Elk River woman called to report a case of possible fraud or identity theft at 5:16 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of Fourth Street.
Gacke said officers learned she wanted to report computer fraud, phone fraud, and identity theft that allegedly has been going on for several months. She claimed all of her electronic devices are hacked and get hacked every time she gets a new device.
Gacke said officers attempted to ascertain what her losses were and she was argumentative. Gacke said she stated she just wanted a report made so she could call the FBI.
She also claimed she had not received her front-line worker pay and also had unauthorized credit card charges; however, she did not want to explain them to the officer. The officer attempted to explain to her to print up and provide documentation of proof showing any losses she incurred regarding front-line worker pay and credit card charges. The complainant stated she only wanted a report made.
Man scammed in Cub Foods parking lot
A 61-year-old Elk River man fell victim to an alleged ruse in the parking lot at the Elk River Cub Foods on the afternoon of Nov. 25.
The man and a 73-year-old woman told police two adult males, an adult female and a young girl, who appeared to be Middle Eastern, approached the man in the parking lot and said they needed to sell their jewelry to help them get back home.
They allegedly proceeded to sell the victim several chains and rings that they claimed were gold for $1,200. The victim later realized that the gold was probably fake and that he had been scammed.
He said they were in a black BMW SUV.
Drunken driver nabbed at Northbound Liquors
A 39-year-old Fridley man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 in the parking lot of Northbound Liquors after a traffic complaint led officers to the motorist.
The officer made contact with the driver, who showed signs of impairment and was requested to perform field sobriety tests and submit to a breath test. The driver was arrested and transported to the police department, where he refused a breath test. He was transported to jail and booked for DWI charges.
