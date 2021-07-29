5-year-old tumbled from a second-story window onto a concrete patio
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 5-year-old boy escaped serious injury despite falling from a second-story window onto a concrete patio.
The incident happened at a home in Elk River. It was reported to police at 4:41 p.m. July 24 by the boy’s 15-year-old brother, who was watching the boy while their mother ran errands, according to the police report.
The teen was not in the room at the time of the accident, but heard the crash and found his brother outside on the ground, under the window.
Elk River Ambulance transported the 5-year-old to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the boy suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.
Motorist reports hitting a bear
A motorist reported hitting a black bear in Elk River during the early morning hours of July 28.
The driver, a 43-year-old Cambridge man, did not have any damage to his car. He reported the incident to police in the event there was a wounded bear in the area, according to the police report. Officers checked the area, but Gacke said the bear was never located.
The incident happened in the 17900 block of Twin Lakes Road. It was reported at 2:35 a.m.
Bears are occasionally seen in Elk River. In June, a lone bear was captured on a trail camera visiting bird feeders on Island View Drive in Elk River.
Last year, two bears and two cubs were hit by vehicles and killed on highways in Elk River. In the first case, an adult female bear and two cubs were hit by a SUV as they crossed Highway 169 near 199th Avenue on May 29, 2020. In the second case, a bear was hit by a vehicle on Highway 10 near Zebulon Street on June 8, 2020.
Processional for fallen officer comes through Elk River
A processional for a fallen Red Lake Nation police officer came through Elk River shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Elk River police officers conducted traffic control and participated in the processional for Officer Ryan Bialke as it traveled through Elk River, from Beltrami County to the Anoka County Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
Bialke, 37, was fatally shot July 27 while responding to a call to a residence on the Red Lake reservation in northwestern Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.
He was a six-year veteran of the Red Lake Police Department and is survived by his wife and four children.
Gacke said it is common practice in law enforcement to never leave the side of a fallen officer following a line-of-duty death, until such time that the officer is laid to rest.
“This includes a police escort to the medical examiner’s office, the funeral home, and to the final resting place,” Gacke said.
Pursuit ends with a dose of Narcan
Elk River officers assisted the Ramsey Police Department with a pursuit that ended at highways 10 and 169 in Elk River around midnight July 19.
Ramsey Police stopped the vehicle and officers assisted with medical treatment of the suspect, who was unresponsive but breathing. Officers administered one dose of Narcan and provided high flow oxygen. The suspect was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for evaluation, according to the police report.
Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids and is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose.
Traffic stop finds a felon with two guns
Two handguns with ammunition were found after police searched the vehicle of a man stopped for a hands-free violation.
When making the stop, officers could smell a very strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle, and located the handguns. The driver had a previous felony conviction and was arrested. The guns and ammunition were seized and placed into evidence, according to the police report.
The driver, who had no permanent address, was stopped at Elk Hills Drive and School Street in Elk River at 5:18 p.m. July 20.
Man wanting a ride was wanted himself
A 36-year-old Emmons, Minnesota, man was arrested after police were dispatched to a 911 open line in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 19250 Freeport St. in Elk River.
The call came in at 1:10 a.m. July 28, and dispatch relayed to officers that it sounded like the call was coming from a car with a male asking for a ride.
Officers located the vehicle with a male standing outside the car. The caller in the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, stated that he felt scared as he was refusing the male a ride and the male became increasingly demanding.
Police determined that the Emmons, Minnesota, man asking for the ride had two felony warrants out of Freeborn County for first-degree burglary and controlled substance possession. He was taken into custody and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Woman injured in fall from bike at park
A female who fell off a bike on a trail at Hillside Park in Elk River was taken to the hospital.
The woman was knocked unconscious in the fall and had neck and rib pain. Police assisted EMS in extracting the female off the trail and into an ambulance. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
The incident was reported at 7:14 p.m. July 27.
Hillside Park is located at 10801 181st Ave.
Man, 18, injured in dirt bike crash at ERX
An 18-year-old Elk River man was injured in a dirt bike crash at ERX Motor Park in Elk River.
The crash resulted from the dirt bike going over a jump. It was reported at 11:48 a.m. July 22 at the facility located at 21591 Highway 169.
The teen was taken by Elk River Ambulance to a hospital.
Customer throws food at employee
An employee of McDonald’s in Elk River contacted police to report that a “very rude” customer threw her food at him in the drive-thru. He asked police to contact the customer and advise her that she was asked to not return to the restaurant.
An officer spoke with the customer, a 53-year-old Elk River woman.
“She stated the food was terrible, the wrong order, and she dropped her food on the ground at the drive-thru. She stated that she did not and would not go back to that store,” according to the police report.
The incident was reported at 5:40 p.m. July 19. Gacke said no charges were filed.
Driver leaves scene of crash
A driver left the scene of a two-car crash that involved a pregnant woman.
The hit-and-run was reported at 5:16 p.m. July 21 at Highway 169 and 205th Avenue in Elk River.
A 24-year-old Big Lake woman reported that she was in a hit-and-run crash at that intersection and an older Pontiac Bonneville drove off before she could call 911. The Big Lake woman was 33 weeks pregnant and checked out by Elk River Ambulance. She showed no signs of injury, but planned to go to a medical facility.
Camera systems stolen from Menards
Three camera systems valued at $1,150 have been reported stolen from Menards in Elk River.
According to the police report, a male suspect selected the items, moved them to the outdoor lumber yard near some bricks and purchased 10 bricks to gain entry into the yard, where a female suspect loaded the bricks into the back seat of the vehicle while the male suspect loaded the cameras into the trunk. They left in a black Dodge Charger with a Michigan license plate on the rear of the vehicle.
The theft was reported July 20. Gacke said the matter is still under investigation.
Police make DWI arrests
Several DWI arrests were made in Elk River recently.
• At 10:56 p.m. July 23, a 52-year-old Elk River man was arrested after an officer traveling north on Highway 169 observed a vehicle driving on the fog line and crossing it.
• At 9:51 p.m. July 23, an officer observed a vehicle cross the fog line, make an improper right turn and have a stop sign violation. The vehicle also had a suspended object. A 45-year-old man was arrested for DWI.
• At 12:29 a.m. July 23, an officer observed a vehicle with a headlight out cross the center line. A 58-year-old Elk River man was arrested.
• At 11:30 p.m. July 21 police observed a vehicle cross over center and fog lines and stopped the driver. A 49-year-old Ramsey man was arrested.
