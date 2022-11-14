by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Police arrested an 11-year-old Elk River boy after responding to a report of a naked boy armed with two knives threatening to assault other residents at a residence in the 200 block of Second Street in Elk River.
The call came in at 12:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The boy was arrested without incident and transported to the East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Lino Lakes, according to the police report.
Man accidentally shoots himself, injuring his cheek
A 22-year-old Elk River man accidentally shot himself with a firearm, injuring his cheek.
The mishap was reported to police at 2:44 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in the 12900 block of Ranch Road in Elk River.
The man was treated by Elk River Ambulance and transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, according to the police report.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said he was in stable condition and is expected to recover.
One day, two injections of Narcan
Police were called to the 11700 block of 191 1/2 Avenue in Elk River at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, for an accidental injection of Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment.
According to the police report, a 31-year-old woman had been sleeping. When her boyfriend, a 32-year-old man, couldn’t wake her and thought she may have relapsed and overdosed, he gave her the Narcan injection.
The woman was not overdosing and was just sleeping hard and asked the ambulance to respond and check her out. She was fine and there were no signs of drug use, according to the police report.
At 6:07 p.m. that same day, police were called to the same address for an overdose. Officers arrived and made contact with boyfriend, who was conscious and breathing after receiving one dose of Narcan. He admitted to smoking heroin prior to overdosing, according to the police report. Elk River Ambulance responded and evaluated the man. He declined transport.
Fire truck helps man down from roof
Authorities assisted a man stuck on a roof in high winds.
Officers were dispatched to the 18500 block of Smith Street in Elk River at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and found a 28-year-old Elk River man on top of his roof and unable to come down due to the wind and the roof being too steep, according to the police report.
He told police he was trying to fix the shingles and did not have the proper equipment to climb down. The Elk River Fire Department used a ladder truck to take the man off the roof safely.
Tools, sweatshirts, toothbrush stolen
Two shoplifting incidents at two Elk River stores were reported to police on Friday, Nov. 4.
Here are the details, according to the police reports.
In one case, a suspect reportedly stole two cordless tools worth $448 from The Home Depot.
An asset protection employee at the store confronted the suspect, who returned the stolen merchandise but fled on foot, got into a red four-door Chrysler passenger car and left the area.
The theft was reported to police at 4:16 p.m.
In another incident, shortly before 9 p.m. at Walmart, an adult male and an adult female left the store without paying for three sweatshirts and a toothbrush, together worth approximately $58. They left in a maroon Chevy Tahoe and were not located.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.