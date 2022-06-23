by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Bones found in riverbank were from an animal
Bones that were found in the bank of the river in Elk River turned out to be animal bones, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
Police had been called to the 700 block of Main Street in Elk River at 4:18 p.m. June 14 for a report of found bones. When police arrived, a person brought the officer to the site where he and his family had located the bones, which were lodged in the river bank with some being loose, according to the police report.
Two police detectives responded to the scene.
The person who found the bones wondered if they were from a cow. Police believed they were animal bones; a police detective collected some of the bones, which were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm that was the case.
Gacke said Wednesday that the bones were determined to be animal bones by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Woman steals Nissan, and runs from police
Charges are being pursued against a 27-year-old Princeton woman after a pursuit in Elk River, Gacke said.
The incident unfolded shortly before 11 a.m. June 15, when police observed a woman run to a Nissan, enter the vehicle and drive away at a high rate of speed. Police pursued with lights and siren activated, but the vehicle did not stop and the pursuit was terminated, according to the police report. A short time later, police took a report that a Nissan had been stolen just prior to the pursuit. A witness also called to report that he had seen the vehicle near a gas station in Elk River and the female driver had fled on foot.
Officers located the woman, who was placed on an emergency medical hold for mental health and transported to a medical facility. The stolen Nissan was returned to its owner.
Two charged after meth, gun found
Drugs and a gun were found in a vehicle after an Elk River officer on patrol in the early morning hours observed suspicious behavior by the occupants of a vehicle at Beaudry Express, 610 Proctor Ave., Elk River.
Police followed the vehicle from the area and initiated a traffic stop after speeding and vehicle equipment violations were observed. An investigation led to a vehicle search; methamphetamine and a handgun were found.
Gacke said a 60-year-old Cottage Grove man was arrested on a controlled substance charge and a 44-year-old Thief River Falls man was arrested on a charge of an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. June 19.
Woman hits closed gate, enters data center parking lot
A 23-year-old Andover woman was arrested for DWI after her vehicle hit a closed gate, pushed it open and entered a parking lot at the United Health Group Data Storage Facility, 14100 Business Center Dr. NW, Elk River.
Police were called at 2 a.m. June 16 and found the woman in her vehicle, showing signs of impairment.
Fire started in home’s electrical room
Authorities were called to a basement fire in the 19600 block of Ironton Circle in Elk River at 4:50 a.m. June 18.
On arrival, all occupants of the home were evacuated and only smoke was observed inside the home. The Elk River Fire Department responded and determined that the fire started in the basement electrical room, according to the police report.
The occupants of the home declined medical assistance.
Suspect allegedly took narcotics
Walmart assets protection reported the theft of Schedule IV narcotics by a suspect who was a third party vendor who picks up hazardous waste at Walmart locations.
“The suspect was seen on camera grabbing the narcotics and pocketing them while in the pharmacy picking up other items ready for pick up. According to the reporting person, this suspect has impacted upwards of 39 stores in Minnesota and Nebraska,” according to the police report.
The incident was reported to police June 14. Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Amazon delivery is vehicle rear-ended
An Amazon driver sustained a minor injury after the vehicle he was driving was rear-ended in Elk River.
The driver was southbound in the 18900 block of Twin Lakes Road, turning into a driveway to make a delivery, when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Nowthen man.
There was moderate damage to the Nowthen man’s vehicle and minor damage to the Amazon delivery vehicle.
The Amazon driver, a 54-year-old Minneapolis man, reported minor back pain but declined an ambulance. The Nowthen man was checked by ambulance personnel and declined transport.
The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. June 19.
Woman’s brother finds boys with her purse
The brother of a woman who had her purse stolen recovered the purse from two young thieves.
The 59-year-old Nowthen woman reported the theft of the purse to police at 4:33 p.m. June 20 and initially believed the suspects were two people who had purchased a table from her. While police were pursuing that lead, the woman’s brother checked the area and located two juvenile male suspects on foot and carrying a black purse.
When the brother told them to stop, they dropped the purse and ran into the woods near an apartment building in the 10800 block of 181st Lane in Elk River, according to the police report.
All the items were still in the purse.
Theft at Walmart totaled $788
Police are investigating an incident at Walmart, where a person paid for $50.60 in items, but concealed $788.06 worth of merchandise in boxes and did not pay for it.
The theft was reported to police on June 16.
Gacke said the matter is under investigation. No charges have been filed as of yet.
Search turned up drugs, and an open container of alcohol
Police arrested a 56-year-old Princeton woman after conducting a traffic stop for passing in a no passing lane in the 21700 block of Elk Lake Road in Elk River at 8:03 a.m. June 15.
The driver had a driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety driver’s license status and was taken into custody. During an inventory search of her Honda, controlled substances, paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol were located.
Man violates a restraining order
A 40-year-old Princeton man was arrested after an Elk River officer pulled him over because his vehicle’s license plate light was out, and learned that the man had an active warrant for a harassment restraining order violation. He also had a revoked driver’s license.
After confirming the warrant, the officer transported the man to Mille Lacs County deputies in Princeton. The man was also issued a citation for driving after revocation.
The traffic stop was made at just after 3 a.m. June 20 at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.
