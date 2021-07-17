by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 55-year-old Monticello man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation after an ATV crash in Elk River. A passenger on the ATV, a 53-year-old Monticello man, suffered non-life-threatening head injuries in the incident, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.
The passenger had been thrown from the ATV and was taken via ambulance for treatment, according to the police report.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. July 10 in the 21500 block of Highway 169.
Ford F-150 reported stolen from driveway
A gray extended-cab Ford F-150 long-box pickup has been reported stolen from a driveway in the 15000 block of Cleveland Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported July 6.
The vehicle has not been recovered and the matter is under investigation, Gacke said.
Man tried to burn off tick, dropped match
Authorities responded to a large grass fire just before 1 p.m. July 5 in the 13000 block of 209th Avenue in Elk River.
Upon arrival, police saw two to three acres of grass fire in a back yard, with the homeowner attempting to extinguish it with a skid loader.
The Elk River Fire Department and other fire agencies arrived and extinguished the fire.
The homeowner told police he had found a tick on his arm and attempted to burn it off when he dropped the match, according to the police report.
Police find 98 grams of pot after stop
Approximately 98 grams of marijuana were found in a vehicle after the driver was stopped for an illegal U-turn.
The stop was made just before 9 p.m. July 9 at Highway 10 and 167th Avenue in Elk River.
As the officer spoke with the driver, an odor of marijuana was detected and a subsequent vehicle search led to the pot.
Gacke said a 25-year-old Plymouth man was arrested. The vehicle he was driving and cash were held for forfeiture, he said.
Stolen check was ‘washed,’ altered
A check that is believed to have been stolen from the mail from a business in Rogers was “washed,” then forged at bank on July 12. The forgery was reported to the Elk River Police Department July 13.
The check belongs to a business called Scrap Metal Processors Inc. in New Hope and was initially written out to a business in Rogers for $95.60. The check was altered to be issued to a woman in the amount of $4,500.
Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Suspected potted pot plants reported
Suspected marijuana plants were found by a city employee near the water tower on Freeport Avenue in Elk River and reported to police July 13.
The two potted plants were found in a wooded area. Police photographed them and took them to the police department, where they were placed into evidence to be destroyed.
Cabin rental turns out to be a scam
An Elk River man, 53, contacted police after a deal to rent a cabin in Alexandria became suspect.
The man told police that he rented a cabin for two weeks in August and now believes that it might be a scam ad on Craigslist. After becoming suspicious, he had asked the suspect to cancel the reservation and was promised a return of the initial $2,000 rental fee within 24 hours. The money, however, has not been returned, according to the police report.
Police confirmed with the actual property owner that he does not rent out the cabin.
Gacke said the matter is still under investigation.
Kayak tied up to the dock goes missing
A kayak tied up to a dock in the 13200 block of Island View Drive in Elk River was reported stolen the night of July 4.
The kayak is 8 feet long and white.
Tip helps police solve hit and run
A tip from a witness helped lead police to a 68-year-old Andover man, who was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage crash following a hit and run in the parking lot of Tipsy Chicken in Elk River.
The incident was reported to police at 12:14 p.m. July 7. Witnesses said that a vehicle was backed into once, then the car that hit it pulled forward and backed into it again, according to the police report. The victim’s vehicle sustained moderate to light damage.
Gacke said one of two witnesses to the crash had taken a photo of the striking vehicle, which officers obtained. A license plate was discernible in the photo, which led to officers making contact with the driver of the striking vehicle, the Andover man.
Sony PlayStation taken in burglary
A burglary was reported July 5 in the 500 block of Fifth Street in Elk River.
A suspect or suspects pried open a bedroom screen to gain entry and stole a Sony PlayStation gaming system worth an estimated $500.
Woman was on deck, knocking on windows
Police arrested a 47-year-old Albertville woman after responding to a report of a woman standing on the deck of a home, knocking on windows. The woman showed signs of impairment, according to the police report.
The incident was reported at 4 a.m. July 10 in the 21400 block of Elk Lake Road in Elk River.
Fireworks lead to a citation for man, 22
A 22-year-old Elk River man was cited after police received multiple complaints about aerial fireworks near Gates Avenue and Third Street in Elk River shortly before 1 a.m. July 10.
A responding officer parked on Third Street and observed several aerial fireworks launch into the air and explode.
The homeowner was cited for violating the city noise ordinance, according to the police report.
Man, 34, had felony warrants for arrest
A 34-year-old Isanti man was arrested after police responded to a report of suspicious activity behind an apartment building in the 200 block of Evans Avenue in Elk River.
Police located the Isanti man, who was found to have felony warrants, and allegedly admitted to possessing narcotics, according to the police report.
He was arrested and transported to jail.
Police arrest woman, 20, for DWI
A 20-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for DWI and an 18-year-old Maple Grove woman was cited for underage consumption after an Elk River Police officer stopped their vehicle for crossing the center line multiple times.
The stop was made shortly before 9:30 p.m. July 10.
