Cash was removed; police are investigating where ATM originated
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Police are looking into a case involving an ATM that was dumped in the 22300 block of Grant Street in Elk River.
The incident was reported to police at 8:21 a.m. Jan. 3. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the ATM had been broken into and any cash that had been in it was removed. The ATM was brought to the Elk River Police Department for evidence processing and further investigation into its origin, he said.
She can’t stop on ice, hits two vehicles
A 28-year-old Brooklyn Park woman driving without a license was cited after she couldn’t stop on an icy snow-covered street and hit two vehicles stopped at a red light.
The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Highway 169 and Jackson Avenue in Elk River. The driver was issued a citation for driving without a valid license and failure to drive with due care, according to the police report.
Police track, nab suspect in case
Elk River Police received a request at 6:42 p.m. Dec. 27 from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office to assist at a home in Big Lake Township where deputies were investigating an alleged domestic assault, with the suspect possibly armed and barricaded in a bedroom.
Elk River officers assisted county deputies at the scene with negotiations and scene security. Officers also utilized a portable reconnaissance robot to check interior of residence, according to the police report.
It was believed that the suspect may have fled on foot and a deputy saw fresh shoe impressions in the snow. Officers followed the track and located the suspect at a residence nearby, according to the police report. He was taken into custody without issue.
Speakers, jewelry box stolen from trunk
Four subwoofer speakers, an amplifier and a jewelry box containing a gold with diamond medallion were stolen from the trunk of a vehicle in Elk River by an unknown suspect or suspects. A 36-year-old man from Indiana reported the theft Jan. 4 after he had his vehicle towed to The Shop Tire and Service Center, 19244 Freeport St. in Elk River, for repairs.
Rollover sends one to hospital
Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover at 6:52 a.m. Jan. 2 at highways 10 and 169 in Elk River.
The driver, a 43-year-old Champlin man, was transported by Elk River Ambulance.
‘Henry’ was trying to scam woman
A man claiming to be “Henry” from Xcel Energy called an Elk River woman and told her that her power would be shut off if payment was not received. The woman contacted Xcel directly and learned that it was a fraudulent phone call. She did not provide any personal information or payment to “Henry” and reported the matter to police on Jan. 3.
Marijuana found during traffic stop
A 36-year-old St. Paul man was cited for petty misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana after an officer stopped the vehicle for expired registration just after 3 a.m. Jan. 1. An odor of marijuana led to a vehicle search, which resulted in the discovery of a small amount of marijuana, which the passenger advised was his, Gacke said.
Man accused of choking woman
A 45-year-old Elk River man has been charged with felony domestic assault after a New Year’s Eve incident in Elk River.
Police were called to a home at 10:08 p.m. on a report of a man choking a female and then leaving on foot. Upon arrival, police located a man with injuries to his face, running across the street.
The man had allegedly attempted to strangle the female, who then struck him in the face, according to the police report. He was taken into custody for domestic assault.
Three propane tanks reported stolen
Three propane tanks were reported stolen from a cage adjacent to Speedway at 17079 Yale Court, Elk River.
The theft was reported at 7:33 a.m. Dec. 29. A similar incident was reported two weeks earlier.
Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Suspected THC wax found after stop
An officer on patrol at Zane Street and 187th Avenue in Elk River shortly before 2 a.m. Dec. 29 observed a Dodge truck traveling through a neighborhood at slow speeds before finally stopping in the 11100 block of 187th Avenue, blocking a driveway. The officer made contact with the lone driver and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and detected the odor of freshly burned marijuana. A vehicle search located suspected THC wax, marijuana and paraphernalia. Gacke said the incident is under investigation.
New Brighton man arrested for DWI
A 28-year-old New Brighton man was arrested for DWI after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue in Elk River and noticed signs of impairment.
The stop was made at 1:38 a.m. Dec. 28.
Icy roads led to multiple crashes
Several vehicle crashes were reported Dec. 29 in Elk River. They include:
• A 46-year-old Big Lake man was eastbound on Highway 10 near Simonet Drive when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy roads. The vehicle skidded and hit a cement barrier on the bridge deck, causing minor damage to the vehicle’s front. An officer on his way to another incident came across the crash at 8:09 a.m.
•A driver was eastbound on Highway 10 near Simonet Drive, lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads, and skidded off the highway onto a cement median. The vehicle also struck a sign and got stuck in the snow. A tow truck removed the vehicle, which had minor damage. The incident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 29.
•A 50-year-old Big Lake woman was eastbound on Highway 10, crossing the bridge over Lake Orono, when she lost control of her vehicle on glare ice and crashed into the barrier on the right side of the highway. The front of the vehicle was damaged. The crash was reported at 8:46 a.m. Dec. 29.
•A personal injury crash was reported at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 29 at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue.
•A passerby reported a vehicle in the ditch in the 9600 block of 181st Avenue at 5:08 p.m. The driver, a 17-year-old Ramsey boy, told police that he was pulling out of the driveway when the truck started sliding, causing a trailer to get pinned. The truck eventually slid off the road and into a tree line. The truck suffered severe disabling damage, according to the police report.
•A passerby reported a vehicle in the ditch in the 9600 block of 181st Avenue at 5:32 p.m. Police arrived and made contact with the driver, a 51-year-old Ramsey woman. She had hit a patch of ice, causing her vehicle to go off road, into the ditch, and hit a street sign. The vehicle suffered damage to the passenger’s side and a broken passenger’s side window.
