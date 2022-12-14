by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Police responding to an alarm at the Vape Bar at 3:44 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, found the glass on the front door had been smashed.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the suspect or suspects were gone when police arrived. The incident is under investigation.
The Vape Bar is located at 13493 Business Center Dr. in Elk River.
Missing her furniture, she suspects a scam
A 65-year-old Mississippi woman who hired a moving company to move belongings into her home in Elk River called police after coming to believe the company may be a scam.
She has been unable to get ahold of anyone at the company or determine where her belongings are. She estimated she has lost approximately $50,000 to $60,000 in money and belongings.
She contacted police on Monday, Dec. 12.
Man reports $35,000 taken from account
A 64-year-old Elk River man reported that $35,000 was taken from his and his 86-year-old mother’s shared bank account. The fraud was reported to police on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
15-year-old driver lacked a license
Police cited a 15-year-old East Bethel boy after police stopped the vehicle he was driving shortly before midnight Monday, Dec. 12, because the vehicle’s headlights and taillights were not on.
The boy did not have a driver’s license. Police also detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle; a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia belonging to a passenger were found during a vehicle search.
The stop was made at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.
Kids find a bag of bullets in the street
Kids playing in the street found a bag of bullets in the 13000 block of 180th Court in Elk River.
A woman called police at 4:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, to report that her kids found the bullets. A community service officer responded, and the woman gave him a bag containing 24 .380 bullets, one .22 bullet and a .380 Ruger magazine.
Police arrest a wrong-way driver
Police stopped a vehicle for driving the wrong way, stop sign violation and crossing the center line. The officer observed signs of intoxication. A 56-year-old Princeton man was arrested.
The stop was made just after 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Main Street and Parrish Avenue in Elk River.
Homeless and trying to get to Minneapolis
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Main Street in Elk River at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on a report of a homeless male with no place to go. Officers spoke with the 46-year-old man, who said he was trying to get back to Minneapolis. Police gave him a courtesy escort to the Maple Grove Transit Station.
