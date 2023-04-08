by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Elk River Police responded to a motion alarm at Broadway Pizza at 2:44 a.m. Friday, March 31.
When officers arrived, a glass patio door was found to be broken. The building was searched, but no one was located.
The business is located at 16754 Highway 10. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Kia Sportage stolen from apartment lot
A brown/maroon 2006 Kia Sportage has been reported stolen in Elk River.
Police were called at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, to the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue, where the theft had just occurred. Police checked the area, but did not locate the vehicle.
Woman reports theft of purse from vehicle
A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at the movie theater at 570 Freeport in Elk River during the evening of Monday, April 3. Gacke said it’s not known if the vehicle doors were locked.
3-vehicle collision near Gates, Main
One vehicle was towed from the scene of a three-vehicle collision Monday, April 3, in Elk River.
All vehicles were heading east on Main Street east of Gates Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. when traffic came to an abrupt stop. The first two vehicles were able to stop, but the third vehicle rear ended the second one and pushed it into the rear of the first vehicle. The middle vehicle was towed. The other two vehicles had minor damage. No people were injured.
Minneapolis man cited for hit-and-run
Police cited a 54-year-old Minneapolis man for misdemeanor hit-and-run after an incident in the parking lot of Menards, 19521 Evans St., Elk River.
Officers were called to the scene at 10:29 a.m. Monday, April 3, and obtained security footage of the crash and suspect.
The suspect was backing out of a parking space when he turned the wheel hard and the rear of the vehicle crashed into the side of a vehicle parked next to it, according to the police report. The driver did not stop and left the scene of the crash.
Male steals liquor from Northbound
Police were called to Northbound Liquor at 19348 Evans St. in Elk River for a report of a theft. Gacke said an unidentified male stole alcohol from the store. The person was gone when the officer arrived. The theft was reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Man lying outside business taken to shelter in St. Cloud
Police responded to Valvoline Instant Oil Change, 19395 Evans St., Elk River at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, for a welfare check of a possibly intoxicated male lying in the grass at the business. The man had called dispatch and was “talking nonsense,” according to the police report.
When officers arrived they located a 52-year-old man, who was not intoxicated. He was homeless and had been kicked out of his hotel. Officers transported the man to the Salvation Army shelter in St. Cloud.
Man reports being struck by car; no injuries found
On Monday, April 3, at approximately 12:19 a.m. the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a person on the shoulder of the road near Highway 10 and County Road 14 in Big Lake Township, trying to get motorists’ attention.
The male told the state trooper he was trying to get a ride and was struck by a dark-colored passenger car while on the shoulder of the highway. Law enforcement searched the area, but did not find anything. The male had no injuries or signs of being struck, according to the State Patrol.
Medics arrived but medical attention was not needed.
