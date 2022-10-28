by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Seven acetylene tanks worth $1,750 were stolen from a construction site in Elk River recently.
A safety equipment cage/container had been pried open to get at them.
The theft happened in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue and was reported Monday, Oct. 24. Ames Construction is the victim of the theft, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.
Teen tested for disease after blood spit at him
An 18-year-old Maple Grove man went to the hospital to be tested for communicable diseases after a fellow hockey player spit blood at him during a fight at a hockey game in Elk River.
The Maple Grove man had reportedly hit a 20-year-old Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, man and caused him to bleed. The two were participating in a hockey game at Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St. Referees stopped the fight.
The assault was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Police are following up on the incident.
Man reports theft of $8,000 from account
An Elk River man, 47, reported fraudulent activity in his Wells Fargo bank account.
Fraudulent checks were cashed from his account, removing a total of $8,000, according to the police report.
The fraud was reported to police on Thursday, Oct. 20. Gacke said it’s under investigation.
Drugs delivered with paperwork
Police were called to Elk Ridge Manor, 847 Freeport Ave., Elk River, after a suspect delivered an envelope to the leasing office that contained rental paperwork and a small plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance. The substance field tested positive for amphetamines/methamphetamines, according to the police report. The substance was logged into evidence.
Employees of the leasing office reported the matter to police on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Vehicle window is broken at park
Someone broke the rear passenger side window on a vehicle and stole a backpack containing medical equipment.
The theft happened at Hillside City Park, 10801 181st Ave., Elk River. A 34-year-old Victoria, Minnesota, man reported the theft to police at 5:08 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Shoplifters nabbed at Walmart
Three people were cited in two separate instances of shoplifting at Walmart, 18185 Zane St., in Elk River recently.
• Police cited an Elk River woman after loss prevention saw her select two cellphone protective covers, remove one from the packaging, leave the packaging in the store and exit the store without paying for them. Police were called at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. After being cited, she was given a courtesy transport home as she needed to be home for her 4-year-old son to be dropped off by the bus, according to the police report.
• Two girls, ages 15 and 17, were detained after loss prevention observed them put several items in a backpack and pass all points of purchase. Police were called at 2:12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, and contacted the girls’ parents. Their mothers responded to the business and took their children home after they were cited.
