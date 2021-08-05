by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A silver 2016 Ford F-150 truck worth an estimated $25,000 has been reported stolen in Elk River.
The victim said that the truck was parked in a driveway in the 12000 block of Highland Road. It was unlocked with the keys inside.
The truck is a crew cab and has a roll-up tonneau cover.
The theft was reported to police July 31.
After huffing Dust-Off, she’s found in bathroom
Police found a woman passed out against a toilet in a bathroom at Walmart in Elk River after responding to a welfare check shortly before 11:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
She had been huffing Dust-Off, according to the police report.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said officers had to force their way into the locked restroom to gain access to the patient, a 62-year-old Becker woman. They found her in a stall with a can of compressed air on her lap.
Gacke said officers began providing medical attention to the patient, who was initially unresponsive.
“While officers were tending to the patient, she awoke and grabbed the can of air in her lap and attempted to huff again. Officers took the can of compressed air away and continued providing medical attention until Elk River Ambulance arrived,” Gacke said.
Man driving wrong way on Highway 10
A 28-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested Aug. 1 after police stopped him for driving the wrong way in Elk River.
An Elk River officer was westbound on Highway 10 at the intersection of Proctor Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. when he saw the vehicle going east in the westbound lanes. After stopping the vehicle, the officer observed signs of impairment in the driver, conducted standardized field sobriety tests and arrested the man.
Firearm reported stolen from vehicle
A 21-year-old Elk River man reported the theft of a firearm. He said he kept the firearm in a vehicle, and believes someone had taken it from the vehicle but was unsure specifically where that happened.
The theft was reported to police Aug. 3.
Two ‘pride flags’ taken from porch
Two rainbow-colored “pride flags” have been reported stolen from the front porch of a home in the 18400 block of Trott Brook Parkway in Elk River.
The flags were worth $8 each.
The theft was reported to police on Aug. 3.
Tip leads police to car ‘all over the road’
A DWI tip from the public led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Shakopee woman.
A motorist flagged down an officer at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3 to report that a white sedan was driving all over the road, westbound on Highway 10 from Proctor Avenue.
Police located the sedan westbound on Highway 10 past Gary Street, observed multiple lane violations and initiated a traffic stop. The officer saw signs of impairment in the driver and conducted standardized field sobriety tests.
Theft of mail, with checks, reported
An Elk River woman reported the theft of four pieces of mail containing checks from her mailbox.
The theft happened Aug. 2 in the 10100 block of Twin Lakes Road. Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Vehicle search turns up marijuana
Police cited a 21-year-old Elk River man for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle after stopping his vehicle for not having license plate lights. The officer noted the odor of burned marijuana coming from the vehicle after pulling it over, and a vehicle search turned up 3.46 grams as well as marijuana paraphernalia.
The stop was made at Highway 10 and Main Street in Elk River just after midnight Aug. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.