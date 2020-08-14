The Elk River Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were at an Elk River apartment on the night of Aug. 13 conducting an investigation.
Local authorities have not said what they are investigating. Crime scene tape was put up around the perimeter of The Depot at Elk River Station, an apartment complex located in the 10000 block of 172nd Avenue near the Northstar Commuter Rail train station.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) provides investigative and specialized law enforcement services to solve crimes in partnership with law enforcement, public safety and criminal justice agencies. Services include forensic laboratory analysis and investigations.
Police were called to the apartment in the afternoon of Aug. 13, but the department has not confirmed if that call was related to the investigation.
The Elk River Star News will continue to monitor this developing story.
