Pizza Ranch in Elk River was recently honored with Pizza Ranch Inc.’s Legendary Guest Service Foundations Award during the company’s 2022 national conference in Wisconsin Dells.
This award recognizes restaurants that display qualities including guest service, food quality and cleanliness. The awards are based on customer survey feedback and audits performed by Pizza Ranch field consultants and third-party companies.
“Led by franchisees Denise and Rob McDonald, Pizza Ranch in Elk River scored the highest for guest service across the entire chain,” said Adrie Groeneweg, founder and president of Pizza Ranch. “The team is fully committed to serving guests an amazing experience for those within the Elk River community. Their dedication is something that sets them apart as strong service leaders at Pizza Ranch, and we believe that deserves to be recognized.”
This award recognition comes from Pizza Ranch’s national conference, which was held June 13-15. The conference is held annually and provides franchise owners across the system the opportunity to network with their peers, enhance business practices, receive the latest brand updates and celebrate all things Pizza Ranch. A component of the annual conference, these award recognitions serve to highlight the achievements of deserving franchise owners and restaurant teams that have excelled in identified categories over the past year.
