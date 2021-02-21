Elk River PeeWee A hockey team scores assist for city rinks

Members of the Elk River PeeWee A hockey team set down their sticks and gloves and picked up some tools and paint brushes to score a goal for the community.
They recently constructed five sets of pond hockey boxes and donated four of them to the city of Elk River Parks and Recreation Department.
Paul Olson, a coach who organized the team-building experience, said the players, who are mostly 12- and 13-year-olds, did a nice job.
The Elk River man said the hope is the goals get used and people like having them in places like the Handke Pit. They may even prevent a few bruises, given that goaltenders often fend off shots without helmets or pads, Olson noted. He would liked them used, put away for the summer and brought back out each winter until they’re worn out.
The players are coached by Olson, Joel Hanson, Dave Trushenski and T.J. Salo. Nicki Baker is the team’s manager.
