by Maggie Snyder
Contributing Writer
The Elk River City Council put a 60-day moratorium in place at a council meeting on Sept. 6 and will work on a licensing ordinance in the meantime for the sale of hemp-derived THC in the city.
The moratorium does not include businesses that were already selling the products and can prove they were selling the products prior to the moratorium adoption.
The moratorium is in response to the Minnesota Legislature legalizing edibles with hemp-derived THC earlier this year. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive substance found in marijuana and hemp that makes a person feel “high.” As part of the bill, products containing THC must be limited to 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package. They also cannot be sold to anyone younger than 21 years old.
At a previous work session in August, the council discussed the possibility of a one-year moratorium to give the city time to come up with regulations similar to tobacco and licensing requirements, or for the League of Minnesota Cities or Legislature to come up with guidelines for the sale of these products.
At the work session, Marie Hagen and Justin Previti, the owners of Sacred Leaf CBD in Elk River, spoke and expressed concern about a moratorium. Hagen said before the law, Sacred Leaf sold THC products at a higher milligram but changed their products to abide by the new law. She said if there were a moratorium, it would limit what they could sell by 80%.
At that time, the council directed staff to look into what neighboring cities and other cities are doing. At the council meeting on Sept. 6, Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said most cities were opting for an ordinance.
“That seems to be the fashion of the day, everyone is jumping right into an ordinance,” he said. “Which is fine – ultimately that’s where I want to end up anyway.”
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said it was “frustrating” that the state would have passed the law without more regulations.
State Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, spoke during the meeting and said the law was passed without much insight and review since it came through “last minute” as part of negotiations for an omnibus bill.
“Our solution going forward in the state in the next session will be ‘how do we reasonably give people the resources to deal with the situation?’” Novotny said.
City staff said more input from the Legislature could theoretically overwrite an ordinance the city creates, or the city could amend the ordinance with further direction.
Council Member Matt Westgaard said an ordinance should take into account zoning districts, land uses and proximity to schools, similar to the tobacco ordinance.
