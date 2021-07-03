Sign up before July 20 to get event gift box, help ensure visit
Registration is underway for Night to Unite block parties in Elk River.
The 2021 Night to Unite celebration will be Tuesday, Aug. 3. Those who register before July 20 will receive an event gift box and help to ensure a visit from either Elk River Police, Elk River Fire or other city staff and elected officials.
Night to Unite is a nationwide, annual event that offers residents a unique opportunity to get to know their neighbors, chat with local law enforcement officials, and ultimately build a safer community.
For more than 20 years, Elk River neighborhoods have organized Night to Unite block parties, and in 2019 56 gatherings were held citywide. The Elk River Police Department chose not to participate in Night to Unite in 2020 for pandemic-related safety reasons.
From a backyard barbecue to a pool party, each neighborhood can decide how they want to celebrate the event. Some neighborhoods have potlucks, pizza parties or ice cream socials, while others choose to simply sit on the lawn and visit with one another. Visit ElkRiverMN.gov/NightToUnite for more information or to register.
