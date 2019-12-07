Austin Borreson, a 2014 graduate of Elk River High School, recently took part in a ceremony at the University of North Dakota to honor UND students who won national scholarships or recognition.
Borreson, a 2018 graduate from UND, earned a Fulbright ETA Germany award for the 2018-19 academic year. The award let Borreson work as an English teaching assistant in Germany from September 2018 to June of this year.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the largest U.S. exchange program offering opportunities for students and young professionals to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching and primary and secondary school teaching worldwide. The program currently awards about 2,000 grants annually in all fields of study and operates in more than 140 countries.
Fulbright U.S. student alumni populate a range of professions and include ambassadors, members of Congress, judges, heads of corporations, university presidents, journalists, artists, professors and teachers. The Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Programs place Fulbrighters in classrooms abroad to provide assistance to the local English teachers. ETAs help teach English language while serving as cultural ambassadors for the U.S.
At UND, Borreson majored in German and in international studies. He and seven other students who won national recognition were honored in October at UND’s National Scholarship Ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.