Elk River Municipal Utilities recognized as Smart Energy Provider

Elk River Municipal Utilities has earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency and environmental initiatives that focus on low-cost, quality, safe, and reliable electric service.
Earning this designation was made possible through cooperation between ERMU and the city of Elk River, who have been sustainability partners since 1997 with the Energy City Commission.
“The (Smart Energy Provider) designation recognizes a commitment to do the right thing in a way that balances policy with the values of our community,” said Tom Sagstetter, conservation & key accounts manager for Elk River Municipal Utilities. “ERMU and the city take a lot of pride in the programs we offer that help our customers save money and reduce our collective impact on the environment. It’s an honor to be recognized as a first-rate utility when it comes to smart energy.”
This is the first year the association has offered the Smart Energy Provider designation, which lasts for two years. ERMU joins more than 60 public power utilities nationwide that received the inaugural designation.
ERMU’s mission is to provide customers with safe, reliable, cost-effective and quality long-term electric and water utility services, and to communicate and educate customers in the use of utility services, programs, policies and future plans, while delivering these products and services in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
