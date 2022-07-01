Elk River Municipal Utilities announces new general manager

Elk River Municipal Utilities (ERMU) has announced the hiring of Mark Hanson as its next General Manager.
Hanson will begin his career with ERMU as Deputy General Manager on July 18. He will assume full responsibilities at the end of the year upon the retirement of current General Manager Theresa Slominski after her nearly 19 years with ERMU in various roles.
“We are delighted to have Mark join ERMU,” said Ms. Slominski. “His 25 years as a public works professional in addition to his desire for growth, development, and an opportunity to further an organization in a greater leadership role resonated with the Utilities Commission.”
Currently serving as the Public Works Director with the City of St. Louis Park, Hanson will also be retiring early next year after 28 years in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Hanson has a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Engineering Management from Washington State University, and a Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is also a registered Professional Engineer and licensed Class B Water Operator.
ERMU’s partnership with an executive recruitment firm began in December 2021 and involved an extensive national search, with finalists being named in April 2022.
ERMU is a Minnesota municipal electric and water utility serving Elk River and areas of Otsego, Dayton, and Big Lake Township. As a public power and water utility, it is owned by those it serves and governed by members of its community.
