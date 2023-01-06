Elk River city officials are currently going through the steps for demolition of the former Elk River Meats building to occur by late winter. The Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority will also be working this winter and spring on refining the long-term objectives for repurposing the property. The former owners sold the building to the HRA in 2022.
Elk River Fire to use downtown commercial building for training
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River Meats will have one more important assignment before the building is torn down.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said his firefighters will conduct a training inside it on Thursday, Jan. 12.
City officials are currently going through the steps for demolition to occur by late winter, according to Brent O’Neil, the city’s economic development director.
The Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be working this winter and spring on refining the long-term objectives for repurposing the property, O’Neil said.
The building gives the Elk River Fire Department a chance to practice on one of the downtown commercial buildings, many of which are cavernous and would present many difficulties.
“God forbid we ever had a fire downtown, it would be challenging to say the least,” Dickinson said, noting some of the buildings with upstairs apartments, the former cinema building and others have unique construction that would pose risks in the event of a fire.
The department plans to fill the former meat market with smoke to demonstrate a variety of commercial building firefighting strategies as well as practice search and rescue missions in the thick of cover of smoke.
