meats

File photo

Elk River city officials are currently going through the steps for demolition of the former Elk River Meats building to occur by late winter. The Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority will also be working this winter and spring on refining the long-term objectives for repurposing the property. The former owners sold the building to the HRA in 2022.

Elk River Fire to use downtown commercial building for training

by Jim Boyle

Load comments