A race has emerged for office of Elk River mayor.

Candidates have until Tuesday, May 31, to file for office. Elk River city candidates who have filed so far, as of Monday, May 30, are:

Elk River Mayor

John Dietz, incumbent

Jeremy Jones

Ward 1 Elk River City Council

Garrett Christianson, incumbent

Ward 4 Elk River City Council

Jennifer Wagner, incumbent

