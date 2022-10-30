Elk River Mayor Dietz running for re-election

John Dietz
Address: 13319 Riverview Drive NW, Elk River, Minnesota 55330
Family: Wife Jayne; Daughters Stacey Dietz McAtee and Lindsey Dietz; Son in laws Corey McAtee and Todd Watts; Granddaughter Jocelyn, 8.
Education: B.A. degrees in business administration and journalism, University of St. Thomas; Graduated from Elk River High School, 1967 as valedictorian.
Age: 73
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications
I have been the mayor of Elk River for the last 12 years. Prior to that I was the Ward 1 council member on the Elk River City Council for 16 years. I have also been a member of the Elk River Municipal Utilities Commission for 26 years. I grew up in Elk River and attended high school here. My first volunteer activity was starting the Youth Football League. I also served on the Park and Recreation Commission and was involved on boards of several local sports organizations. I am on the Yellow Ribbon board which assists veterans.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
•Guide the Highway 169 construction to completion with minimum disruption to the businesses in Elk River.
•Keep the local tax rate and electric rates stable.
•Work to get maximum use out of the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I came up with the idea to finance the Active Elk River program with a 1/2% sales tax. Instead of burdening local residents with an addition to their property taxes, the sales tax allows us to collect a large portion of the project’s cost from people who shop in Elk River, but don’t live here. We got a huge project completed that improved the quality of life in Elk River with minimal cost to our residents.
4. What prompted you to run for Elk River mayor and how would you plan to lead the city?
I have dedicated myself to serving the public in Elk River. My dad taught me a long time ago that it is important to give back to your community. I plan to continue to lead the city with the other four council members. We work as a team that uses our differing points of view to reach good outcomes. My leadership is based on listening to the voices of our citizens.
5. What decision of the Elk River City Council have you liked most and why?
The decision to fund a payment management plan with a $9 per month franchise fee was a solid one that has benefited our community. No longer do we have to assess residents for street improvements and we don’t have to bond for those projects, which saves thousands of dollars in interest charges. We do a major road improvement project every other year, targeting the streets in most need of repair or replacement.
6. What decision of the Elk River City Council have you liked least and why?
The decision to go ahead with an apartment building in the area near Aldi’s was difficult for me. I liked the concept of the building but thought it was in the wrong location. I didn’t think it fit well in the existing neighborhood.
7. What experience do you have working with large budgets? What would be your approach to budgeting for the city? What city services would you consider reducing to balance a budget to cover new expenditures deemed necessary or important?
My college degree in business administration has a heavy emphasis on accounting. I have been heavily involved in the budgeting process in my 28 years on the council and feel I have been a leader in that area.
My approach is to take into consideration what staff is proposing for a budget and then fine tune it.
Instead of cutting programs I would look for other revenues to maintain them. Just recently I came up with a plan for 2023 to cut in half the proposed spending increases.
8. Finishing touches have been made this year to a host of Active Elk River projects made possible by voters’ approval of a local option sales tax. How are you feeling about the improvements and how well the community has embraced them?
Many years from now the Active Elk River project will be looked at as one of the best things the city ever did. The improvements to our major parks have resulted in increased usage, the dredging of Lake Orono improved navigation of that lake to all with a very minimal assessment to the lake owners and the Furniture and Things Community Event Center will be a hub of the community for a long time. I think people have been receptive to the improvements but it is a work in process at the Event Center.
9. What challenges do you foresee with the management of the Furniture and Things Community Event Center and other new facilities and amenities going forward?
Obviously with new facilities comes increased maintenance costs. Those have to be managed. The ice sheets, Senior Center and fieldhouse are doing well. We need to do a much better job marketing the facility to get more dry floor events, catered events and more rentals of the meeting rooms. We are not close to tapping the full potential of the building yet.
10. Elk River has worked hard to create a more active Elk River. How important will it be to continue to sound that drum? Are there other areas you would like to see the city play a more active role in?
We have every type of park in Elk River. Residents have lots of choices in how to be active. I think being active is important for any community. I would like to see our Recreation program continue to increase its offerings, creating more programs for our citizens. Our diversified collection of parks gives us an advantage over other cities in our area.
11. The conversion of Highway 169 into a freeway in Elk River has begun. What do you see as the biggest opportunities this will usher in? What are the biggest challenges that will have to be met?
The biggest advantage of the 169 program is that Elk River residents will now be able to cross the highway quickly at the improved intersections. They will not have to wait through three or four signal lights to get across the highway. The biggest challenge will be to see how the freeway system affects Elk River businesses in the highway area.
12. Elk River has grown considerably over the years and many would argue it has maintained a small town feel in many ways. How can Elk River hang onto its small town feel as it grows in population, the number of amenities and diversity? What role should the city play in ensuring Elk River is a welcoming community and one that maintains its small town feel people like?
Elk River was a community of about 3,000 people when I grew up here. Everyone knew everyone. That is harder to maintain as we grow but community events such as the Farmers Market, the downtown concert series and Elk RiverFest bring people together. The city should continue to sponsor events like that and try to increase them in number. Our park system and our tremendous youth sports activities also lend themselves to people getting to know each other. I don’t think Elk River will ever be known as a big city.
13. The Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority in the early 2000s led the charge in getting Granite Shores and Jackson Place built in downtown Elk River. During the pandemic a redevelopment project was proposed by Jesse Hartung, the owner of Modern Construction and Tipsy Chicken, to construct a mixed-use commercial and housing development for downtown Elk River that came with a long list of amenities surrounding a three-story parking ramp that looked to include two stories of underground parking. The project proposal didn’t go anywhere. How would you assess where downtown is currently and what redevelopment would you be willing to consider or support?
I think downtown Elk River is doing just fine. I would be hesitant to ever mess with our parking lot. It is the lifeblood of the downtown businesses. We have to listen to the businesses downtown to find out what their needs are. I would favor using some economic development dollars to improve store fronts if that is what local owners want. I hesitate to do anything that would adversely affect the current businesses in the downtown area. I would like to see any vacant storefronts filled with new businesses.
14. What would you like to be able to say about Elk River 5-10 years from now that cannot be said now?
I would like it to be said that the city planned carefully for the expansion of the community to the north when the gravel mines have been reclaimed, that we maximized commercial and industrial development in that area to help ease some of the homeowners’ tax burden. I would also like to say that Elk River is nearly completely built out and is a thriving community of about 35,000 people.
